Lalbagh R-Day Flower Show: Catch the last of it with Namma Metro's flat 30 paper return ticket offer

The Republic Day Lalbagh Flower Show, which has been on display since last Thursday (January 18), will conclude on Sunday, January 28. This year, the 11-day event is based on the theme of Lord Basaveshwara, the Lingayat philosopher, poet and social reformer. Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Tuesday paid a visit to the Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Tuesday paid a visit to the well-known display and shared pictures of the diverse flora and art in exhibition.

“As part of this year's Republic Day, the fruit flower show organized at Lal Bagh in Bangalore is organized under the idea of ​​Anubhava Mantapa, Vachana Sahitya, and I am sharing with you the memorable moments of visiting here,” The minister wrote, sharing visuals of the colourful show inside Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Glass House.

The Anubhava Mantapa is a forum of experiences, which was used by Basavanna for religious and spiritual discourses with his peers and disciples. The Horticulture department in Karnataka organises flower shows in the botanical garden bi-annually - for both Republic Day and Independence Day - which receives heavy footfall.

Authorities from the department had organised around three lakh potted plants in the first week of November, procuring several types of flowering plants from Darjeeling and Ooty. Around five lakh cut roses and three lakh cut chrysanthemum flowers were used to make the main theme, an official told The New Indian Express.

BMRCL to issue flat ₹ 30 paper return tickets from Lalbagh on R-day

To tackle large crowds at Lalbagh on Republic Day, Namma Metro authorities announced return journey paper tickets from the Lalbagh metro station for commuters. “The metro fares from Lalbagh Metro Station to any metro station on this day shall be flat ₹30/- from 10.00 AM to 08.00 PM,” The BMRCL said in a press release.

“The paper ticket shall be available for purchase on the above mentioned date at all the Metro stations from 08.00 AM to 06.00 PM. At Lalbagh station, the Paper Tickets will be available up to 08.00 PM. All the patrons of Namma Metro can make use of this facility for hassle free travel,” It added.