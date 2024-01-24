Escape the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru at these five getaway destinations this long weekend

As the Republic Day fast approaches, many residents in Bengaluru look to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and make use of the long weekend by going on mini vacations. January 26, a government holiday, is a Friday, followed by the weekend, therefore, here is a list of the top five places you can escape to for a last minute holiday from around Bengaluru: Travellers from Bengaluru may go for the popular Nandi Hills and Gokarna, while some might want to explore less known places such as the Gudibande fort.(Representational Photo/Bloomberg)

1. Gudibande Fort - The fort is at a distance of 100 kilometres from the city. It offers a lot more than just a hike, with the vast landscapes, hills, rivers and tiny villages, according to travel blogger Musthaq Ahamad.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ | Popular tourist spot Nandi Hills gets electric train connectivity from Bengaluru. Details

2. Nandi Hills - Whether you want to relax and watch low-lying clouds at the top of the hill, or go for a trekking and camping experience filled with adventure, this is the right place for you. Nandi Hills is open all days of the week from 6am to 6pm and is located an ideal 60 kilometres away from Bengaluru city. For the adrenaline junkies, you can even go paragliding at Nandi Hills. The best part is the connectivity, as this popular weekend destination now has an electric train service between Chikkaballapura and Devanahalli.

3. Shivanasamudra - This is best known for its twin waterfalls - Barachukki and Gaganachukki - and is located near Mandya district of Karnataka. Having enhanced connectivity and ease of travel due to the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Shivanasamudra is a vibrant sight especially during the monsoons.

ALSO READ | Long weekend leaves Bengaluru's Nandi hills choked with heavy traffic. Watch

4. Hampi – This city in Karnataka is a UNESCO World Heritage site with historical monuments all around. The place is surrounded by breath-taking landscapes and architectural brilliance of the great Vijayanagara empire. If you are fond of south Indian history and Dravidian architecture, Hampi should definitely be in your travel plans for this long weekend. It is at a distance of 370 kilometers from Bengaluru.

5. Gokarna – The go-to place for youths, Gokarna suits best for a serene long weekend This temple town in Uttara Kannada district is a perfect destination as it is surrounded by many calm and clean beaches for one to relax and rejuvenate. Gokarna is also solo-travel friendly with many backpacking hostels in town. Do not miss visiting the spectacular Murudeshwar temple which is just an hour away from Gokarna.