The traffic woes continue to bother Bengaluru even on long weekends, but the snarl has shifted to the popular hill station Nandi Hills located roughly 50 kilometers away from the city. A traffic gridlock was observed on Saturday and Sunday after huge crowds flocked to the iconic tourist spot during the long weekend. Long weekend leaves Bengaluru's Nandi hills choked with heavy traffic. Watch

The videos of heavy traffic on the Nandi hills went viral on social media as vehicles snarled on the way to reach the top hill. Both bikers and car drivers waited for hours to reach the peak, which is usually supposed to be explored during the sunrise. The massive traffic jam on Nandi hills is a usual affair every weekend as thousands of people choose this spot as a getaway but the traffic choke on Saturday and Sunday is said to be the most frustrating one in recent times. There has been a long-lasting demand from environmental activists to restrict vehicular movement to the peak and include public transport to the hilltop.

The recent September 27 traffic jam in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road left a harrowing experience for the commuters as they took two to three hours to cover the distance which is less than five kilometres.

According to the Bengaluru traffic police department, several factors contributed to this traffic nightmare on Wednesday. The vehicular traffic was twice the normal for a regular day. Typically, Wednesdays see a vehicle count of 150,000 to 200,000. However, on September 27, the number of vehicles on the road surged to a staggering 350,000 by 7.30pm.

The members of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) met Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday and discussed a plan to avoid traffic congestion during the peak hours on the city's ORR stretch.

