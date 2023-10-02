Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Shivamogga after stone pelting incident

The district administration of Karnataka’s Shivamogga imposed section 144 in Ragi Gudda area of the town on Monday after clashes took place between two communities on Sunday evening. A total of five people were reportedly injured in a stone-pelting incident at Ragi Gudda. Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (PTI File Photo)

According to a media report, a group of miscreants pelted stones at a few houses and vehicles after rumours about the stone-pelting incident during Eid Milad procession. The Shivamogga Police resorted to a lathi charge and dispersed the crowd on Sunday evening. The Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any further clashes in the town.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar said, "There was a stone pelting incident in Ragigudda last evening. However, we managed to disperse the crowd and the situation is under control now. Around four to five people sustained minor injuries. Section 144 is in force in Ragi Gudda to prevent any untoward incident."

The police urged locals to refrain from spreading rumours on social media platforms and said that stern action would be taken if anyone is found circulating unverified information on any messaging platform.

The report also said as stones were pelted on the procession, the devotees reportedly ran in different directions which led to minor injuries.

