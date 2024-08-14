Independence Day 2024: Ideas to celebrate the special day with your family

Independence Day 2024: The country is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day this year. Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country on August 15. This day marks the anniversary of gaining freedom from the British rule. On this day, the real heroes of the country – our freedom fighters – and their sacrifices are remembered and honoured. Schools, colleges, offices and other institutions celebrate the day and mark the festivities of Independence Day. Independence Day is celebrated in every home of the country as well. Here are a few ideas to celebrate Independence Day with your family. (Pexels)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few ideas to celebrate Independence Day with your family.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2024: Know all about Indian National Flag's history and the man behind it

Flag hoisting in the terrace:

Start the day early by remembering the freedom fighters and their contributions to the nation. Then go to the terrace and do a flag hoisting ceremony with your family, friends, near and dear ones. You can also sing the national anthem and share anecdotes of the freedom struggle.

Watch patriotic films together:

Have a movie marathon at home and watch patriotic movies together. Watch movies that can help you gain perspectives on how the days during the freedom struggle were, and the sacrifices that the freedom fighters made to give us the freedom that we enjoy today.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2024: DIY crafts to make on this special day

Organise a cultural event at home:

Gather your family, relatives and friends together, and organise a cultural event at home – right in your living room. You can choose to sing a patriotic song, or perform a dance, or a small drama.

DIY crafts:

From making your own Indian flag with art papers, to decorating the living space with the theme of Independence Day, there’s so much you can make to celebrate the special day at home.

Plantation drive:

This Independence Day, pledge to plant more trees and make your neighbourhood healthy. Take the initiative of encouraging the family and neighbours to plant trees in the neighbourhood.