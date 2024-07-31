Hydration to weight management: Drink ash gourd juice every day for these incredible benefits

Ash gourd, also known as the winter gourd or the winter melon is a vegetable that is consumed in India. It is a flexible vegetable that makes its spot in many Indian dishes, from salads to sambar to sweets. Often diced and added to Indian curries, ash gourd adds to the flavour and enhances the taste of the dish. However, not just for the taste, but also for its health benefits, ash gourd is often regarded as the go-to vegetable. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Trupti D. Agarwal, Consultant - Dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai shared the incredible health benefits of consuming ash gourd juice every day. Not just for the taste, but also for its health benefits, ash gourd is often regarded as the go-to vegetable.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: To boost energy, add these juices to your diet

Hydration:

Ash gourd has a high-water content, so the juice is a great hydrating beverage. This helps in rejuvenating the body and keeping us hydrated throughout the day.

Weight management:

Ash gourd is low in calories and high in fiber. The juice helps to provide satiety, and hence, curb random food cravings. This can help maintain a healthy body weight.

ALSO READ: 5 amazing health benefits of winter melon or petha

Aids in digestion:

Due to the high fiber content, it helps to relieve constipation and regulates bowel movement. It can also help to contribute to the diversity of gut microbiota and help boost immunity.

Cardio-protective benefits:

It is rich in essential nutrients like vitamin A, C, B1, B3 and minerals like calcium, iron and potassium. These nutrients contribute to improving heart health and the fiber content can help regulate serum cholesterol levels as well.

Neuroprotective benefits:

Ash gourd can play an important role for the central nervous system by acting as an anti-depressant for people with mood disorders and Alzheimer’s. This can help in boosting mood.

ALSO READ: Ash gourd juice can help you improve digestion and manage weight!

Regulating sugar levels:

Ash gourd has a very low glycemic index and hence prevents sugar spikes. This is a beneficial beverage option for people with type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders because of its very high fiber content.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta on benefits of drinking Safed Petha or Winter Melon Juice on empty stomach: Here's why you should do it