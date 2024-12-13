Man who dropped from 105 kg to 70 kg breaks down ‘extreme fat loss’ South Indian diet plan he followed to lose 35 kg

Jithin VS, who lost 35 kgs, often shares his weight loss journey on his Instagram page (jithin_vsuresh), documenting drinks and food items that helped him, home workouts and yoga he does to aid his fitness, and more. In a recent post, he shared the South Indian diet plan that helped him go from weighing 105 kg to 70 kg. Check it out. Jithin VS lost 35 kg by following a South Indian fat loss diet plan.

South Indian diet plan for weight loss

In the video titled, ‘South Indian diet plan from 105 kgs to 70 kgs lost 35 kgs’, Jithin broke down the diet he followed throughout the day that aided him in weight loss. “Steal my diet plan for extreme fat loss,” he captioned the post. In the plan, he mentioned his morning routine and breakfast, mid-morning snacks, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner meal plans. Each meal of the day had multiple options. Here's what Jithin ate:

Morning routine (6:30 am)

Drink: 1 glass of warm water with lemon.

Optional: Black coffee or green tea (no sugar).

Breakfast (8:00 AM)

Option 1:

2 boiled eggs (12 gm protein).

2 small idlis with sambar (4-5 gm protein).

Option 2:

1 cup of moong dal sprout salad (15 gm protein).

1 dosa with chutney (5 gm protein).

Mid-Morning Snack (11:00 AM)

1 cup buttermilk (3-4 gm protein).

1 handful roasted peanuts (7 gm protein).

Lunch (1:00 PM)

Option 1:

1 cup cooked brown rice or millet.

1 cup dal or sambar (10 gm protein).

1 cup stir-fried vegetables with coconut.

100 gm grilled chicken or fish (25 gm protein).

Option 2 (Vegetarian):

Replace chicken/fish with 100 gm paneer or tofu (20-25 gm protein).

Evening Snack (4:00 PM)

1 cup masala chai without sugar or green tea.

2 boiled egg whites or a handful of roasted chickpeas (8 gm protein).

Dinner (7:00 PM)

Option 1:

1 cup millet dosa or wheat dosa.

1 cup spinach or drumstick soup (5 gm protein).

100 gm grilled fish or chicken (25 gm protein).

Option 2 (Vegetarian):

2 multigrain rotis with 1 cup dal or rajma curry (12-15 gm protein).

Post-Dinner (9:00 PM)

1 glass warm turmeric milk with 1 tsp protein powder (8 gm protein).

Jithin also mentioned a few key tips he followed while following the diet. He suggested avoiding deep-fried or high-calorie food items (like vadas) and using minimal coconut oil or ghee while preparing the dishes. He added staying hydrated throughout the day and walking 10-15 minutes after each meal to aid digestion and weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.