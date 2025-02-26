The magic of makhanas: Why health-conscious individuals are embracing this superfood

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in Bhagalpur, revealed that he consumes makhanas at least 300 out of 365 days. He said, “Now makhana has become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. Speaking personally, I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets.” Makhana is a healthy superfood packed with fibre and antioxidants(Photo: Shutterstock)

Earlier in February, during the announcement of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also pushed for the creation of a Makhana Board in Bihar, which is the largest producer of these nuts in India, contributing 80 per cent of the country’s supply, thus giving a boost to this nutritious, low-calorie snack.

As per reports, in the fiscal year 2023-2024, India exported around 25,130 metric tonnes of makhana. The primary importers were the US, Canada, and Australia, with the US being the largest consumer.

With the GI tag awarded to Mithila Makhana, this Bihar-origin superfood is set to become a major global export.

Moreover, on January 17, Nikhil Kamath shared a post on social media, highlighting makhana as a superfood with the potential to grow into a ₹6,000 crore industry.

But what are the benefits of this superfood, makhana?

Luke Coutinho, integrative lifestyle expert, shares, “Fox nuts or lotus seeds are often referred to as the great Indian popcorn due to their light, crunchy texture and versatility as a snack. They are a great snack option for those managing blood sugar levels since they have a low glycaemic index.”

Dietitian Ankita Gupta adds more benefits of the superfood as she says, “Makhana is rich in dietary fibre, which can help promote digestive health. It is also a rich source of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure, bone health, and kidney function. It also contains a range of antioxidants, including flavonoids, which can help protect against oxidative stress and inflammation.”

However, Luke also adds that makhana is not a high-protein food, as he says, “It provides about 9.7 grams per 100 grams, but it is still better than any other high-carb snack, especially when combined with other protein-rich foods.”

The bigger, the better?

“The first and most obvious indicator is the size – as with most nuts and seeds, the bigger the size, the more premium the makhana is considered and, accordingly, the higher the value. Discolouration is another important marker – if the makhana is yellow or yellowish in colour, it could indicate that the stock is old. Ideally, the makhana should taste crisp and crunchy,” shares Prateek Bhagchandka, co-founder of an instant food and snack brand.

Why are makhanas expensive?

Makhana (fox nuts) are expensive due to their labour-intensive harvesting process, limited cultivation areas, and high demand. They are hand-harvested from water bodies, which requires careful effort and time. Additionally, the growing conditions are specific, and the nuts need to be processed carefully, further adding to the cost.

Celeb-approved snack:

Rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants, makhana is gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals. Actor Raveena Tandon recently revealed that she swears by caramel makhanas as a sweet treat. Last week, actor Shehnaaz Gill said that she enjoys a handful of roasted fox nuts (makhana) cooked in ghee as part of her evening snack routine. A few days ago, entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram and revealed her PCOS-friendly food swaps, saying, “We roast ours [makhanas] at home in different flavours and even use them to make chaat.”

How much makhanas should you consume?

As with any food, moderation is key to reaping the health benefits of makhanas. A typical serving is around 20-30 grams (about 1/4 to 1/3 cup), providing a healthy dose.

Unique and creative ways to incorporate makhana in your diet:

Shivani Sharma, Chefpreneur, shares:

- For a savoury twist, roast makhana in coconut oil, temper with curry leaves, and season with chaat masala and black salt for a tangy, crunchy snack.

- Toss makhana in truffle oil, nutritional yeast, and smoked paprika for a gourmet treat.

- Create a sweet version by caramelising makhanas with date syrup and sesame seeds.

- Blend makhanas into a vegan cheese sauce, coat with dark chocolate and sea salt, or sprinkle them as a crunchy topping on soups, salads, and smoothie bowls.

Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, shares:

- Roasting makhana in ghee makes it crunchy and flavourful. Add salt and red chilli for extra zest.

- Makhana can be used to make a healthy dessert, satisfying your sweet tooth without added sugar. Nuts can also be added for a richer taste.

- Makhana’s mild texture and high protein content make it perfect for smoothies. Blend it with milk and nuts for a nutritious drink.

- Makhana chaat is ideal for chaat lovers—mix roasted makhanas with cucumber, onions, capsicum, and other fresh veggies.

- Makhana powder is an excellent gluten-free, nutrient-rich alternative to traditional binders like poha or breadcrumbs in kababs, adding a subtle crunch and mild nutty flavour.