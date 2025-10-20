How to improve gut health? 7 Ayurvedic Indian practices for gut health that still work today

A healthy gut shapes more than digestion—it impacts energy, immunity, mental clarity, and overall well-being. As people seek natural ways to feel their best, ancient wisdom offers surprising insights that remain relevant today. Ayurveda, known as the “science of life”, is an ancient Indian system that focuses on maintaining balance between the body, mind, and spirit. Central to this philosophy is Agni, the digestive fire, which governs how well the body absorbs nutrients and maintains overall health. A strong, balanced Agni is considered key to preventing illness and sustaining energy. 7 Time-Tested Ayurvedic Practices to Support Gut Health Even Today(Adobe )

In this article, we highlight seven practical Ayurvedic practices that can strengthen digestive fire and promote gut health. According to Ayurveda expert Dr Pratap Chauhan, these simple, time-tested methods have supported wellness for centuries and continue to offer practical solutions in today’s busy world.

7 Ayurvedic practices to naturally support your gut health:

1. Triphala before bed:

Triphala powder is a traditional Ayurvedic herbal blend made from the dried fruits of three plants: Amalaki (Indian gooseberry), Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. It has been used for centuries in Ayurveda to support digestion and stimulate appetite, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. It tones the digestive tract, promotes regular bowel movements, and gently detoxifies the colon. This isn't a laxative, it's a nourishment.

How to consume: Dr Pratap Chauhan tells Health Shots that taking a teaspoon of Triphala powder with warm water before sleeping helps your stomach feel calmer.

2. Copper-charged water:

Copper-charged water is water stored in a pure copper vessel for several hours (usually overnight) before consumption. This practice originates from Ayurveda, where copper is used to purify water, support liver function, and maintain a healthy gut.

How to consume: Start your day with one glass of this water on an empty stomach. Dr Chauhan, who is also the founder of Jiva Ayurveda, says the taste might be slightly metallic, but it purifies and awakens your system naturally.

3. A teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach

Ghee is clarified butter made by gently melting butter to remove water and milk solids, leaving behind pure, golden fat. It is a natural prebiotic that nourishes healthy gut bacteria. It lubricates the gut lining, promotes bile secretion, and supports smoother elimination.

How to consume: Mix one teaspoon of desi cow ghee in warm water and drink it first thing in the morning daily to help reduce acidity and support digestion.

4. Navel oiling with hing

Hing oil, also called asafoetida oil, is an extract from the resin of the Ferula plant. In Ayurveda, it is valued for its potent digestive properties. Massaging around the navel, which is an important energy centre linked with digestion, brings relief from bloating and heaviness.

How to practise: Dr Pratap Chauhan advises gently massaging a drop of hing oil before bedtime inside your belly button, which helps your abdomen feel lighter.

5. Warm tamarind foot soak

Tamarind is a tangy, slightly sweet fruit commonly used in Indian cuisine and traditional remedies. In Ayurveda, tamarind is valued for its digestive and cleansing properties. Soaking them in warm tamarind water helps draw out excess body heat that aggravates digestive discomfort, as Dr Pratap Chauhan highlights. It is especially beneficial after a heavy meal or a stressful day.

How to practise: Dr Pratap tells, soak feet 15-20 minutes in warm water mixed with tamarind pulp. Best before bedtime.

6. Yoga and the squat position:

Movement plays a crucial role in promoting better digestion. Ancient Indians used squat toilets, which allowed for a natural posture for full evacuation. Yoga poses like Pawanmuktasana (wind-relieving pose) and Trikonasana (triangle pose), as suggested by Dr Pratap, massage your intestines and stimulate peristalsis. Even adopting a squat position can help with bowel movement.

How to practise: Combine the squat position with Pawanmuktasana (wind-relieving pose) daily to de-bloat and improve gut health.

7. Mindful eating:

In our rush to finish meals, we often forget that calmness and attention are key to good digestion, a truth that Ayurveda has emphasised for centuries. Mindful eating focuses on being fully present during meals—chewing slowly, avoiding distractions, and appreciating the food’s taste and aroma. This practice helps activate digestive enzymes and improve nutrient absorption for better gut health.

How to practise: Sit calmly, chew well, eat warm and freshly prepared food and avoid combining too many different items in one meal. Give your stomach room after eating to support smooth digestion and nutrient absorption.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

