Best A2 cow ghee: Top 7 brands you can trust in 2025 for taste and nutrition

Be it Bollywood celebrities, or Ayurvedic experts, A2 cow ghee is something that many people swear by. This age-old Indian kitchen staple is making a powerful comeback, and it is not just for parathas anymore. Unlike regular ghee, A2 ghee is made from the milk of desi cows and churned using the traditional bilona method, retaining nutrients. It also offers rich taste, helps with digestion and boosts immunity. Without any doubt, A2 ghee is what your gut, skin, and heart need. If you are looking for top-rated options, check out this list and make an informed choice. Try the best A2 cow ghee and enjoy its health benefits.(Adobe Stock)

Why is A2 ghee better than the regular ones?

A2 ghee is better because it is made from the milk of desi cows that are rich in A2 beta-casein protein. It is easier to digest and less inflammatory than the A1 protein found in regular milk. Packed with essential nutrients like Omega-3s, CLA, and vitamins A, D, E, and K, this ghee promotes gut health, immunity, and a radiant skin glow. Ghee can improve cardiovascular health, wound healing and skin health (Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine).

7 top-rated A2 cow ghee options

Explore these A2 cow ghee options to improve your health:

Loading Suggestions...

Made from the milk of grass-fed Hallikar cows in Karnataka, this A2 cow ghee is churned from curd using the bilona method. Its danedar texture, rich aroma, and nutty taste, make it a wholesome addition to any meal. Rich in vitamins A, E, K, and omega-3 and 6, it is also cruelty-free and tested for 70+ quality parameters.

Reasons to buy Made from curd using the traditional Bilona method Rich aroma and grainy texture Free from preservatives and additives Reasons to avoid Premium pricing compared to regular ghee Texture may solidify in cooler temperatures Click Here to Buy Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee 1 Litre | Traditionally Bilona-Churned, Danedar Ghee | Aromatic| NABL Lab Tested (70+ tests), Cruelty-Free | Grass-Fed | Glass Jar

Why choose:

Cruelty-free NABL lab-tested Danedar texture

Customers' reactions: Customers liked this best A2 cow ghee in India for its pure quality and flavour-enhancing nature. Some note a lack of aroma or taste. Moreover, bottle leakage and pricing are common concerns.

Loading Suggestions...

This A2 cow ghee is made using the traditional bilona method from grass-fed A2 Gir cows and is hand-churned from cultured curd. It boasts a rich golden hue, grainy texture, and nutty aroma. Packed with omega fatty acids and CLA, it supports energy, digestion, and immunity. The brand claims that every batch is lab-tested for purity and quality.

Reasons to buy Hand-churned Bilona method ensures authenticity Packed in eco-friendly glass jars High nutritional value with natural aroma Reasons to avoid Availability might fluctuate Slightly higher price point Click Here to Buy Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (1L)

Why choose:

Pure A2 milk Traditional two-way churning Lab-tested

Customers' reactions: Customers loved the authenticity and silky texture of this A2 desi cow ghee. However, opinions were mixed on aroma, purity, price and packaging.

ALSO READ: Best vegan protein powder of February 2025 to fuel your body the right way

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from A2 Gir cow milk using the bilona method, Rosier Ghee is known for its authentic aroma, deep yellow hue, and smooth taste. It is nutrient-rich and beneficial for cholesterol, joint pain, and digestion. A perfect addition to an Indian diet, this A2 cow ghee blends tradition with wellness for modern kitchens.

Reasons to buy Traditional hand-churned Bilona method Made from pure Gir cow milk Preservative-free, chemical-free Reasons to avoid Texture may seem grainier than expected Click Here to Buy ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (1 litre) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Gir Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 1000 ML)

Why choose:

Strong desi flavour Handcrafted bilona process Digestion and heart health benefits

Customers' reactions: Customers liked this A2 gir cow ghee for its purity and taste. Some felt it lacked the grainy consistency of ghee.

Loading Suggestions...

Auric A2 Bilona Desi Ghee is made from A2 milk of Gir, Sahiwal, and Tharparkar cows using Ayurvedic bilona curd churning. With its danedar texture, buttery aroma, and deep flavour, it offers brain-boosting omega fats and essential vitamins. Moreover, it is free from chemicals and preservatives, and is FSSAI, US FDA, and internationally lab-certified for safety and purity.

Reasons to buy Made from grass-fed Indian Gir cow milk Pleasant aroma and golden color Transparent sourcing from ethical farms Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive for large families Mild flavor might be too subtle for some Click Here to Buy Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee 1L- Vedic Bilona Method -Traditional Curd Churned -Lab Tested - Danedar Ghee -Grass Fed Cow -Glass Jar

Why choose:

Ayurvedic formula Certified purity Eco-friendly packaging

Customers' reactions: Users loved the taste and colour of this A2 cow ghee. However, some disputed its bilona authenticity and said the aroma did not meet their expectations.

Loading Suggestions...

Award-winning and bilona-churned from curd—not cream—this A2 cow ghee is sourced from grass-fed, cruelty-free Gir cows. The entire process honours Ayurvedic tradition, ensuring purity, thickness, and a rich golden look. It is designed to boost immunity, support joint and heart health, and enhance digestion.

Reasons to buy Handmade using Bilona method Glass jar packaging maintains purity No added preservatives or chemicals Reasons to avoid Not easily available offline Click Here to Buy GirOrganic A2 Pure Ghee - 1 Litre Glass Bottle | 100% Gir Cow Ghee | Vedic Bilona Method | Grassfed, Cultured, Premium & Traditional Ghee | Immunity Booster | Gopal Ratna Award Winner 2023

Why choose:

Gopal Ratna Award-winning Full-curd bilona Cruelty-free cow care Ayurvedic health benefits

Customers' reactions: It is known for purity, healthy aroma, and smooth texture. Some users loved the richness, while others found it too pricey and felt it lacked a strong desi ghee aroma.

Loading Suggestions...

Gavyamart Indian A2 Cow Ghee is prepared by rural communities using milk from Kankrej cows and the bilona method. This A2 cow ghee has a silky, grainy texture and a rich, nutty taste. It boasts high levels of CLA, K2, and butyric acid, which makes it excellent for digestion, cholesterol management, and skin or hair care. Moreover, the brand claims it is gluten-free, lactose-free, and safe for high-temperature cooking.

Reasons to buy Ayurvedic preparation method Made from desi cow’s curd (not cream) Reasons to avoid Packaging could be improved (some leakage reported) Click Here to Buy Gavyamart Indian A2 Cow Ghee 100% Pure Non GMO - Made of kankrej Organic Cow Ghee (1L)

Why choose:

Ayurvedic-inspired Made by rural communities High in butyric acid and CLA

Customers' reactions: Customers loved the smooth texture and purity of this A2 cow ghee.

ALSO READ: Best protein brands under ₹2000: 10 high-quality options to support your fitness goals on a budget

Loading Suggestions...

Indicow Kankrej Bilona A2 Cow Ghee is made from the A2 milk of grass-fed Kankrej cows in Haryana. The brand claims it is preservative-free, lab-tested, and packed with omega-3, vitamins A, E, and K. The grainy texture, rich aroma, and thick consistency reflect its purity and artisanal process.

Reasons to buy Made using Vedic Bilona method from curd, not cream Sourced from grass-fed Kankrej cows, known for nutrient-rich milk Rich in omega-3, omega-6, CLA, vitamins A, E, K, and antioxidants Reasons to avoid Yellow color may appear too intense to some users Click Here to Buy Indicow Foods Kankrej Bilona A2 Cow Ghee 1L | Bilona Method | Grass Fed, Hand Churned, 100% Pure and Preservative Free…

Why choose:

Traditional bilona method Hormone-free cows Startup India-recognised

Customers' reactions: Customers loved this A2 cow ghee for its authentic taste and health benefits. However, opinions were mixed on aroma, texture, and value for money.

Top features of the best A2 cow ghee in India:

Best A2 cow ghee Cow Breed Bilona Method Aroma & Texture Anveshan Hallikar Yes Grainy, aromatic (mixed) Vedic Gir Yes Smooth, golden (not grainy) Rosier Gir Yes Mixed – smooth vs. danedar Auric Gir, Sahiwal, etc. Yes Danedar, aromatic (varied) GirOrganic Gir Yes Colorful, temp-sensitive Gavyamart Kankrej Yes Rich, nutty, grainy Indicow Foods Kankrej Yes Rich aroma and creamy texture

How to choose A2 cow ghee?

1. While choosing A2 cow ghee, check if it is made from the milk of indigenous A2 cow breeds like Gir, Sahiwal, or Kankrej.

2. Opt for A2 cow ghee made using the Bilona method, where curd—not cream—is hand-churned to extract butter and then slow-cooked.

3. Look for labels that mention 100% pure, preservative-free, and hormone-free. A good A2 ghee will have a grainy texture, rich yellow colour, and a pleasant aroma.

4. Verify lab testing and certifications, and prefer brands that share transparent sourcing and ethical cow care practices.

5. Opt for A2 cow ghee that comes in glass jars, as this is a plus for purity and sustainability.

Similar articles for you:

Best ghee in India: Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret to radiant skin and fitness

Limited-time deal! Get up to 60% off on the best ghee and cooking oils during Amazon Super Value Days

Best protein powders in India: 10 top picks for muscle gain, fat loss and lean physique

Frequently asked questions What is A2 cow ghee? A2 cow ghee is made from the A2 milk of indigenous cows and is easier to digest.

Is A2 ghee better than regular ghee? Yes, A2 ghee contains A2 beta-casein protein, which supports digestion and offers more health benefits than regular ghee.

Can A2 cow ghee be used for cooking? Absolutely! A2 ghee has a high smoking point, which makes it perfect for sautéing, frying, and Indian cooking.

Is A2 ghee suitable for lactose-intolerant people? Yes, most A2 ghee is lactose-free, as milk solids are removed during clarification, which makes it safe for lactose-intolerant individuals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.