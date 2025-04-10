Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood diva who even at the age of 44, has radiant skin and hourglass figure. You may think that her beauty and fitness have to do only with expensive skincare and intense workouts. Turns out, just a spoonful of ghee or clarified butter every morning does wonders for her. Yes, the popular superfood, which is found in many Indian households, is also Bebo’s go-to wellness booster. If you want to glow like Kareena in your 40s, give a shot to these 10 best ghee options in India. Age gracefully like Kareena Kapoor Khan by using the best ghee in India.(Kareena Kapoor Khan/Adobe Stock)

Why should ghee be a part of your daily routine?

For centuries, ghee or clarified butter has been a staple in Indian cuisine. Rooted in Ayurveda, this superfood is known for its ability to balance digestion and nourish your body from within. Ghee can boost cognitive health, gastrointestinal health, and immunity and rejuvenate your skin (Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine).

The best desi ghee in India is rich in healthy fats, vitamins A, D, E and K and antioxidants, which help boost the skin's natural glow, improve gut health, boost your metabolism and maintain overall fitness. Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by it every day and it is clearly worth your attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's morning ghee ritual

Rather than opting for skin treatments like Botox, Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in embracing the signs of ageing and working on herself to feel rejuvenated, fit, and youthful from within. For her, it all starts with eating healthy and that is why she begins her day with a teaspoon of ghee. This simple habit not only kickstarts her digestion but also helps keep her energy levels up throughout the day. Kareena believes in keeping things natural and simple, and the best ghee fits perfectly into that philosophy.

10 best ghee brands in India to start your day like Kareen Kapoor

Here are 10 handpicked ghee brands you should try to begin your own Kareena-style wellness journey:

Are you looking for the best desi ghee in India? Try Amul Ghee, a household staple made from high-quality buffalo milk. It is known for its rich aroma and granular texture. Moreover, it enhances immunity, aids digestion, and adds a delightful flavor to meals. Packed in hygienic tins and pouches, it is one of India’s most trusted and widely used ghee brands.

Specifications Quantity 1 litre Source Mixed Reasons to buy Trusted brand with consistent quality Rich aroma and texture Reasons to avoid Lacks artisanal touch Click Here to Buy Amul Pure Ghee 1 LTR (2 Pack)

Customer reaction: Customers love the nostalgic aroma and consistent quality of this best ghee in India, making it a trusted choice for daily use and traditional recipes.

2. Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee

Anveshan Ghee is handcrafted using the traditional Bilona method from the milk of free-grazing A2 cows. It boasts rich nutrition, a nutty aroma, and a golden hue. Popular for its purity and farm-to-table sourcing, this best ghee supports digestion, immunity, and heart health, packaged sustainably in elegant glass jars.

Specifications Quantity 1 litre Source Cow Reasons to buy Rich in nutrients Bilona method Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive Click Here to Buy Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee 1 Litre | Traditionally Bilona-Churned, Danedar Ghee | Aromatic| NABL Lab Tested (70+ tests), Cruelty-Free | Grass-Fed | Glass Jar

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the best A2 cow ghee in India for its purity and traditional preparation. Many users feel it is healthier and more flavorful than commercial ghee.

3. Country Delight Ghee

Country Delight Ghee is made from fresh desi cow milk sourced from local farms and churned using traditional methods. It is delivered directly to your doorstep, retaining freshness and aroma. Rich in healthy fats and vitamin A, it supports bone strength, and digestion, and is perfect for everyday Indian cooking.

Specifications Source Cow Quantity 500 ml Reasons to buy Fresh 100% cow milk Reasons to avoid Risk of leakage in delivery Click Here to Buy Country Delight Cow Ghee | 100% Pure Desi Danedar Cow Ghee, 900 ML (Single Pack) - Naturally Aromatic with a Unique Granular Texture

Customer reaction: Customers like it for its freshness and convenience. They praise its homemade taste and additive-free formula.

4. Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee

Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee is prepared using the slow-cooking Bilona method from desi cow milk. It has a golden texture, and soothing aroma, and is enriched with essential nutrients. Designed for convenience with its spout pack, this ghee adds a nutritious boost and authentic taste to both everyday meals and festive dishes.

Specifications Quantity 1 litre Source Cow Reasons to buy Good value for money Deep aroma Click Here to Buy Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee - Desi Ghee with Rich Aroma - 1L (Pack of 2)

Customer reaction: Users are impressed by its rich aroma and easy-pour packaging, often comparing it to ghee made at home.

Vedic Ghee is made using A2 milk from Gir cows and follows Ayurvedic Bilona churning. Known for its purity and medicinal properties, it supports metabolism, boosts immunity and enhances brain function. Its earthy aroma and rich texture make it ideal for daily consumption and wellness-focused lifestyles.

Specifications Source Cow Quantity 500 ml Reasons to buy Rich and nutty taste Bilona-curd churned Reasons to avoid Premium price Click Here to Buy Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (500ml)

Customer reaction: Customers find this best cow ghee in India authentic and sattvic, noting improvements in digestion and overall wellness after regular use.

ALSO READ: Best A2 cow ghee: 10 top choices for rich flavour and health benefits

Rosier Ghee is a premium offering crafted from grass-fed cow milk by a women-led enterprise. It is slow-cooked in small batches, preserving its nutrients and golden hue. Rich in omega-3 and vitamins, it promotes hormone balance and digestive health and is ideal for wellness seekers and health-conscious families.

Specifications Source Cow Quantity 1 litre Reasons to buy Improves metabolism Rich flavour Reasons to avoid Aroma may not match traditional ghee expectations Click Here to Buy ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (1 litre) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Gir Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 1000 ML)

Customer reaction: Customers love this ghee for its clean, rich taste and ethical sourcing.

7. Auric Bilona Ghee

Enjoy the blend of tradition and Ayurveda with Auric Ghee, which is made from A2 milk and infused with herbs like Ashwagandha and Shatavari. It nourishes skin, gut, and immunity, making it more than just a cooking medium. Packaged in glass jars, it’s a holistic addition to modern wellness routines and traditional Indian meals.

Specifications Quantity 1 litre Source Cow Reasons to buy Highly nutrient-dense Keto-friendly US FDA approved Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive Click Here to Buy Auric Bilona Cow Ghee 1 Litre Glass Jar- Pure And Natural Desi Ghee - Traditional Curd-Churned - Premium Artisanal Desi Ghee - Diet Friendly With Rich Taste

Customer reaction: Customers praise it for its ayurvedic infusion and versatility, with users enjoying its taste and health benefits beyond cooking.

8. Indicow Foods Kankrej Bilona

Indicow Ghee is ethically produced from free-grazing Indigenous cows using the ancient Bilona method. It is rich in vitamins, easy to digest, and supports heart and joint health. Loved for its authenticity and village-sourced purity, it is ideal for families seeking ethical, chemical-free, and nourishing ghee for daily use.

Specifications Source Cow Quantity 1 litre Reasons to buy Unique indigenous breed Ayurvedic qualities Reasons to avoid Color, aroma, and taste may vary from expectations Click Here to Buy Indicow Foods Kankrej Bilona A2 Cow Ghee 1L | Bilona Method | Grass Fed, Hand Churned, 100% Pure and Preservative Free…

Customer reaction: Customers loved this best ghee for its lightness and authenticity, especially health-conscious families looking for trustworthy sourcing.

Hand-churned in small batches, this best ghee is made from the A2 milk of indigenous cows raised on regenerative farms. Two Brothers Ghee is rich, aromatic, and nutrient-dense. Its artisanal approach and organic sourcing make it a premium choice for conscious consumers who value wellness, sustainability, and authentic Indian traditions.

Specifications Quantity 5 kg Source Cow Reasons to buy Regenerative farming Organic Reasons to avoid Very high price point Click Here to Buy TWO BROTHERS ORGANIC FARMS A2 Ghee (5Litre) | Cultured Cow Desi Ghee | Curd-Churned Bilona Ghee | Pure, Natural, And Healthy | Grass-Fed A2 Gir Cow Ghee

Customer reaction: Customers admire its handcrafted quality and deep flavor, calling it a premium ghee that feels nourishing and special.

ALSO READ: A cup of ghee coffee a day can keep constipation at bay

If you are looking for the best ghee brands in India, try Vanalaya Ghee, an affordable A2 cow ghee made by churning curd from grass-fed desi cows. It supports digestion, boosts energy, and has a fresh, buttery aroma. Ideal for health-conscious buyers on a budget, it delivers quality and tradition in eco-friendly glass jars without compromising on purity.

Specifications Source Cow Quantity 400 ml Reasons to buy Grass-fed Gir cows Handcrafted quality Reasons to avoid Slightly inexpensive Click Here to Buy Vanalaya Organic Desi Gir cow ghee Prepared by traditional Bilona Method -400ml

Customer reaction: Customers mentioned that it offers great value for money. Many appreciate its traditional flavor and affordability.

Top features of the best ghee in India:

Feature Amul Anveshan Country Delight Aashirvaad Svasti Vedic Rosier Auric Indicow Two Brothers Organic Farms Vanalaya USP Most trusted household brand Farm-to-table, wood churned Freshly delivered farm ghee Bilona method, easy-to-use spout pack Ayurvedic, A2 cow ghee Women-led wellness ghee Ayurveda meets modern wellness Ethical farming, A2 ghee Regenerative farming, handcrafted Affordable A2 ghee Source & Production Buffalo milk, factory processed A2 cow milk, wood churned (Bilona) Desi cow milk, small farms Desi cow milk, Bilona A2 cow milk (Gir cows), Bilona Grass-fed cows, slow cooked A2 cow milk, Ayurvedic herbs Indigenous cows, village model Native cow breeds, traditional Bilona Grass-fed desi cows, village made Health & Nutritional Benefits Good for bones and immunity Rich in CLA, omega-3, gut health Aids digestion, natural Immunity boosting, healthy fats Improves digestion, metabolism Hormone-balancing, nutrient-rich Gut & skin health, stress relief Easy to digest, immunity boosting Anti-inflammatory, nutrient-dense Boosts energy, digestion Packaging Tin and tetra pack Glass jar & eco packaging Glass jar, doorstep delivery Spout pack & pouch Glass jar, travel friendly Premium glass jar Glass jar with info card Eco-glass, rural sourced Earth-friendly glass, artisanal label Glass jars Ingredients Buffalo milk cream A2 milk (Gir, Sahiwal, etc.) Cow milk (local desi) Desi cow milk Pure A2 cow milk Grass-fed cow milk A2 milk + herbs like Ashwagandha A2 cow milk only A2 cow milk, no additives A2 cow milk Certifications & Standards FSSAI FSSAI, Lab-tested, Farm certified FSSAI, Cold chain delivery FSSAI, Quality tested FSSAI, Ayurvedic processes FSSAI, Women-owned FSSAI, GMP certified FSSAI, Ethical sourcing FSSAI, Organic & Regenerative Farming FSSAI certified

How to consume the best ghee?

To make the most of ghee, you must consume it correctly: Take 1 teaspoon on an empty stomach in the morning. Mix it with warm water or milk if preferred. Use it to cook or drizzle on dal, rice, or roti. Always consume in moderation. If you have any health conditions, consult a doctor or nutritionist.

Kareena Kapoor’s morning spoon of ghee isn’t just a health trend, it is a return to our roots. So, what are you waiting for? Pick your ghee, pour a spoonful, and glow like Bebo.

Frequently asked questions Is it okay to eat ghee everyday? Moderate eating of ghee every day is healthy and can boost your overall health. However excessive consumption can increase the risk of several diseases like heart disease.

What is the recommended dosage of ghee? A healthy adult should take 25 grams of 5 teaspoons of visible fats daily. Out of this 1 teaspoon of fat can be contributed by ghee.

Can I use ghee for skincare? Desi ghee can provide skincare benefits. It can help improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Are there any side effects of ghee? The cholesterol of ghee may become oxidised during the heat process, which can increase the risk of several diseases, including heart disease.

