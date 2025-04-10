Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best ghee in India: Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret to radiant skin and fitness

ByTanya Shree
Apr 10, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Add the best ghee in India to your morning routine like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Explore these 10 options to support your skin health and boost your wellness.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amul Pure Ghee 1 LTR (2 Pack) View Details checkDetails

₹1,580

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee 1 Litre | Traditionally Bilona-Churned, Danedar Ghee | Aromatic| NABL Lab Tested (70+ tests), Cruelty-Free | Grass-Fed | Glass Jar View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Country Delight Cow Ghee | 100% Pure Desi Danedar Cow Ghee, 900 ML (Single Pack) - Naturally Aromatic with a Unique Granular Texture View Details checkDetails

₹922

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee - Desi Ghee with Rich Aroma - 1L (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (500ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,075

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (1 litre) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Gir Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 1000 ML) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Auric Bilona Cow Ghee 1 Litre Glass Jar- Pure And Natural Desi Ghee - Traditional Curd-Churned - Premium Artisanal Desi Ghee - Diet Friendly With Rich Taste View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indicow Foods Kankrej Bilona A2 Cow Ghee 1L | Bilona Method | Grass Fed, Hand Churned, 100% Pure and Preservative Free… View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TWO BROTHERS ORGANIC FARMS A2 Ghee (5Litre) | Cultured Cow Desi Ghee | Curd-Churned Bilona Ghee | Pure, Natural, And Healthy | Grass-Fed A2 Gir Cow Ghee View Details checkDetails

₹16,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vanalaya Organic Desi Gir cow ghee Prepared by traditional Bilona Method -400ml View Details checkDetails

₹825

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood diva who even at the age of 44, has radiant skin and hourglass figure. You may think that her beauty and fitness have to do only with expensive skincare and intense workouts. Turns out, just a spoonful of ghee or clarified butter every morning does wonders for her. Yes, the popular superfood, which is found in many Indian households, is also Bebo’s go-to wellness booster. If you want to glow like Kareena in your 40s, give a shot to these 10 best ghee options in India.

Age gracefully like Kareena Kapoor Khan by using the best ghee in India.(Kareena Kapoor Khan/Adobe Stock)
Age gracefully like Kareena Kapoor Khan by using the best ghee in India.(Kareena Kapoor Khan/Adobe Stock)

Why should ghee be a part of your daily routine?

For centuries, ghee or clarified butter has been a staple in Indian cuisine. Rooted in Ayurveda, this superfood is known for its ability to balance digestion and nourish your body from within. Ghee can boost cognitive health, gastrointestinal health, and immunity and rejuvenate your skin (Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine).

The best desi ghee in India is rich in healthy fats, vitamins A, D, E and K and antioxidants, which help boost the skin's natural glow, improve gut health, boost your metabolism and maintain overall fitness. Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by it every day and it is clearly worth your attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's morning ghee ritual

Rather than opting for skin treatments like Botox, Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in embracing the signs of ageing and working on herself to feel rejuvenated, fit, and youthful from within. For her, it all starts with eating healthy and that is why she begins her day with a teaspoon of ghee. This simple habit not only kickstarts her digestion but also helps keep her energy levels up throughout the day. Kareena believes in keeping things natural and simple, and the best ghee fits perfectly into that philosophy.

10 best ghee brands in India to start your day like Kareen Kapoor

Here are 10 handpicked ghee brands you should try to begin your own Kareena-style wellness journey:

Loading Suggestions...

Are you looking for the best desi ghee in India? Try Amul Ghee, a household staple made from high-quality buffalo milk. It is known for its rich aroma and granular texture. Moreover, it enhances immunity, aids digestion, and adds a delightful flavor to meals. Packed in hygienic tins and pouches, it is one of India’s most trusted and widely used ghee brands.

Specifications

Quantity
1 litre
Source
Mixed

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Trusted brand with consistent quality

affiliate-tick

Rich aroma and texture

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks artisanal touch

Click Here to Buy

Amul Pure Ghee 1 LTR (2 Pack)

Customer reaction: Customers love the nostalgic aroma and consistent quality of this best ghee in India, making it a trusted choice for daily use and traditional recipes.

2. Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee

Loading Suggestions...

Anveshan Ghee is handcrafted using the traditional Bilona method from the milk of free-grazing A2 cows. It boasts rich nutrition, a nutty aroma, and a golden hue. Popular for its purity and farm-to-table sourcing, this best ghee supports digestion, immunity, and heart health, packaged sustainably in elegant glass jars.

Specifications

Quantity
1 litre
Source
Cow

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rich in nutrients

affiliate-tick

Bilona method

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly expensive

Click Here to Buy

Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee 1 Litre | Traditionally Bilona-Churned, Danedar Ghee | Aromatic| NABL Lab Tested (70+ tests), Cruelty-Free | Grass-Fed | Glass Jar

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the best A2 cow ghee in India for its purity and traditional preparation. Many users feel it is healthier and more flavorful than commercial ghee.

3. Country Delight Ghee

Loading Suggestions...

Country Delight Ghee is made from fresh desi cow milk sourced from local farms and churned using traditional methods. It is delivered directly to your doorstep, retaining freshness and aroma. Rich in healthy fats and vitamin A, it supports bone strength, and digestion, and is perfect for everyday Indian cooking.

Specifications

Source
Cow
Quantity
500 ml

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fresh

affiliate-tick

100% cow milk

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Risk of leakage in delivery

Click Here to Buy

Country Delight Cow Ghee | 100% Pure Desi Danedar Cow Ghee, 900 ML (Single Pack) - Naturally Aromatic with a Unique Granular Texture

Customer reaction: Customers like it for its freshness and convenience. They praise its homemade taste and additive-free formula.

4. Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee

Loading Suggestions...

Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee is prepared using the slow-cooking Bilona method from desi cow milk. It has a golden texture, and soothing aroma, and is enriched with essential nutrients. Designed for convenience with its spout pack, this ghee adds a nutritious boost and authentic taste to both everyday meals and festive dishes.

Specifications

Quantity
1 litre
Source
Cow

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good value for money

affiliate-tick

Deep aroma

Click Here to Buy

Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee - Desi Ghee with Rich Aroma - 1L (Pack of 2)

Customer reaction: Users are impressed by its rich aroma and easy-pour packaging, often comparing it to ghee made at home.

Loading Suggestions...

Vedic Ghee is made using A2 milk from Gir cows and follows Ayurvedic Bilona churning. Known for its purity and medicinal properties, it supports metabolism, boosts immunity and enhances brain function. Its earthy aroma and rich texture make it ideal for daily consumption and wellness-focused lifestyles.

Specifications

Source
Cow
Quantity
500 ml

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rich and nutty taste

affiliate-tick

Bilona-curd churned

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Premium price

Click Here to Buy

Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (500ml)

Customer reaction: Customers find this best cow ghee in India authentic and sattvic, noting improvements in digestion and overall wellness after regular use.

ALSO READ: Best A2 cow ghee: 10 top choices for rich flavour and health benefits

Loading Suggestions...

Rosier Ghee is a premium offering crafted from grass-fed cow milk by a women-led enterprise. It is slow-cooked in small batches, preserving its nutrients and golden hue. Rich in omega-3 and vitamins, it promotes hormone balance and digestive health and is ideal for wellness seekers and health-conscious families.

Specifications

Source
Cow
Quantity
1 litre

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Improves metabolism

affiliate-tick

Rich flavour

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Aroma may not match traditional ghee expectations

Click Here to Buy

ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (1 litre) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Gir Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 1000 ML)

Customer reaction: Customers love this ghee for its clean, rich taste and ethical sourcing.

7. Auric Bilona Ghee

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy the blend of tradition and Ayurveda with Auric Ghee, which is made from A2 milk and infused with herbs like Ashwagandha and Shatavari. It nourishes skin, gut, and immunity, making it more than just a cooking medium. Packaged in glass jars, it’s a holistic addition to modern wellness routines and traditional Indian meals.

Specifications

Quantity
1 litre
Source
Cow

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Highly nutrient-dense

affiliate-tick

Keto-friendly

affiliate-tick

US FDA approved

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly expensive

Click Here to Buy

Auric Bilona Cow Ghee 1 Litre Glass Jar- Pure And Natural Desi Ghee - Traditional Curd-Churned - Premium Artisanal Desi Ghee - Diet Friendly With Rich Taste

Customer reaction: Customers praise it for its ayurvedic infusion and versatility, with users enjoying its taste and health benefits beyond cooking.

8. Indicow Foods Kankrej Bilona

Loading Suggestions...

Indicow Ghee is ethically produced from free-grazing Indigenous cows using the ancient Bilona method. It is rich in vitamins, easy to digest, and supports heart and joint health. Loved for its authenticity and village-sourced purity, it is ideal for families seeking ethical, chemical-free, and nourishing ghee for daily use.

Specifications

Source
Cow
Quantity
1 litre

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Unique indigenous breed

affiliate-tick

Ayurvedic qualities

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Color, aroma, and taste may vary from expectations

Click Here to Buy

Indicow Foods Kankrej Bilona A2 Cow Ghee 1L | Bilona Method | Grass Fed, Hand Churned, 100% Pure and Preservative Free…

Customer reaction: Customers loved this best ghee for its lightness and authenticity, especially health-conscious families looking for trustworthy sourcing.

Loading Suggestions...

Hand-churned in small batches, this best ghee is made from the A2 milk of indigenous cows raised on regenerative farms. Two Brothers Ghee is rich, aromatic, and nutrient-dense. Its artisanal approach and organic sourcing make it a premium choice for conscious consumers who value wellness, sustainability, and authentic Indian traditions.

Specifications

Quantity
5 kg
Source
Cow

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Regenerative farming

affiliate-tick

Organic

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Very high price point

Click Here to Buy

TWO BROTHERS ORGANIC FARMS A2 Ghee (5Litre) | Cultured Cow Desi Ghee | Curd-Churned Bilona Ghee | Pure, Natural, And Healthy | Grass-Fed A2 Gir Cow Ghee

Customer reaction: Customers admire its handcrafted quality and deep flavor, calling it a premium ghee that feels nourishing and special.

ALSO READ: A cup of ghee coffee a day can keep constipation at bay

Loading Suggestions...

If you are looking for the best ghee brands in India, try Vanalaya Ghee, an affordable A2 cow ghee made by churning curd from grass-fed desi cows. It supports digestion, boosts energy, and has a fresh, buttery aroma. Ideal for health-conscious buyers on a budget, it delivers quality and tradition in eco-friendly glass jars without compromising on purity.

Specifications

Source
Cow
Quantity
400 ml

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Grass-fed Gir cows

affiliate-tick

Handcrafted quality

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly inexpensive

Click Here to Buy

Vanalaya Organic Desi Gir cow ghee Prepared by traditional Bilona Method -400ml

Customer reaction: Customers mentioned that it offers great value for money. Many appreciate its traditional flavor and affordability.

Top features of the best ghee in India:

Feature

Amul

Anveshan

Country Delight

Aashirvaad Svasti

Vedic

Rosier

Auric

Indicow

Two Brothers Organic Farms

Vanalaya

USPMost trusted household brandFarm-to-table, wood churnedFreshly delivered farm gheeBilona method, easy-to-use spout packAyurvedic, A2 cow gheeWomen-led wellness gheeAyurveda meets modern wellnessEthical farming, A2 gheeRegenerative farming, handcraftedAffordable A2 ghee
Source & ProductionBuffalo milk, factory processedA2 cow milk, wood churned (Bilona)Desi cow milk, small farmsDesi cow milk, BilonaA2 cow milk (Gir cows), BilonaGrass-fed cows, slow cookedA2 cow milk, Ayurvedic herbsIndigenous cows, village modelNative cow breeds, traditional BilonaGrass-fed desi cows, village made
Health & Nutritional BenefitsGood for bones and immunityRich in CLA, omega-3, gut healthAids digestion, naturalImmunity boosting, healthy fatsImproves digestion, metabolismHormone-balancing, nutrient-richGut & skin health, stress reliefEasy to digest, immunity boostingAnti-inflammatory, nutrient-denseBoosts energy, digestion
PackagingTin and tetra packGlass jar & eco packagingGlass jar, doorstep deliverySpout pack & pouchGlass jar, travel friendlyPremium glass jarGlass jar with info cardEco-glass, rural sourcedEarth-friendly glass, artisanal labelGlass jars
IngredientsBuffalo milk creamA2 milk (Gir, Sahiwal, etc.)Cow milk (local desi)Desi cow milkPure A2 cow milkGrass-fed cow milkA2 milk + herbs like AshwagandhaA2 cow milk onlyA2 cow milk, no additivesA2 cow milk
Certifications & StandardsFSSAIFSSAI, Lab-tested, Farm certifiedFSSAI, Cold chain deliveryFSSAI, Quality testedFSSAI, Ayurvedic processesFSSAI, Women-ownedFSSAI, GMP certifiedFSSAI, Ethical sourcingFSSAI, Organic & Regenerative FarmingFSSAI certified

How to consume the best ghee?

  1. To make the most of ghee, you must consume it correctly:
  2. Take 1 teaspoon on an empty stomach in the morning.
  3. Mix it with warm water or milk if preferred.
  4. Use it to cook or drizzle on dal, rice, or roti.
  5. Always consume in moderation. If you have any health conditions, consult a doctor or nutritionist.

Kareena Kapoor’s morning spoon of ghee isn’t just a health trend, it is a return to our roots. So, what are you waiting for? Pick your ghee, pour a spoonful, and glow like Bebo.

Similar articles for you:

Limited-time deal! Get up to 60% off on the best ghee and cooking oils during Amazon Super Value Days

Power your Chaitra Navaratri 2025 fast with superfoods: Ghee, makhana, nuts and more at up to 60% off

Healthy deals alert: Up to 60% off on the best ghee brands during Amazon Super Value Days

Frequently asked questions

  • Is it okay to eat ghee everyday?

    Moderate eating of ghee every day is healthy and can boost your overall health. However excessive consumption can increase the risk of several diseases like heart disease.

  • What is the recommended dosage of ghee?

    A healthy adult should take 25 grams of 5 teaspoons of visible fats daily. Out of this 1 teaspoon of fat can be contributed by ghee.

  • Can I use ghee for skincare?

    Desi ghee can provide skincare benefits. It can help improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

  • Are there any side effects of ghee?

    The cholesterol of ghee may become oxidised during the heat process, which can increase the risk of several diseases, including heart disease.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Best ghee in India: Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret to radiant skin and fitness
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On