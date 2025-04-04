Power your Chaitra Navaratri 2025 fast with superfoods: Ghee, makhana, nuts and more at up to 60% off
Apr 04, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Fuel your Chaitra Navratri 2025 with these superfoods. Grab exciting deals and discounts on ghee, kuttu atta and more staples with the Amazon Sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (1L) View Details
|
₹1,975
|
|
|
Country Delight Cow Ghee | 100% Pure Desi Danedar Cow Ghee, 900 ML (Single Pack) - Naturally Aromatic with a Unique Granular Texture View Details
|
₹922
|
|
|
ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (1 litre) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Gir Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 1000 ML) View Details
|
₹2,069
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,423
|
|
|
Auric Bilona Cow Ghee 1 Litre Glass Jar- Pure And Natural Desi Ghee - Traditional Curd-Churned - Premium Artisanal Desi Ghee - Diet Friendly With Rich Taste View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
SATVIK PURE GHEE A2 Gir Cow Ghee 1 Litre Churned From Vedic Bilona Method Bilona Ghee A2 Cow Desi Ghee 1 Litre,1.49 Kilograms View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Wonderland Foods 1Kg Premium Daily Needs Combo Pack of NP Almonds, Cashews W320, Long Green Raisin, Pistachios & Walnut Halves Kernels Combo Pack Jar (200g X 5) View Details
|
₹1,179
|
|
|
GreenFinity Dry Fruits Combo Pack- Green Raisins, Almonds, Roasted Pistachios, Cashews | Nutritious Healthy Snacks Ideal for Gifting, Festive Hampers, Family and Friends Treats (250g Each-Pack of 4) View Details
|
₹894
|
|
|
Nature Prime 100% Natural Premium Mix Dry Fruits 500Gm with Almonds | Cashew | Kishmish | Apricot | Black Raisins | Dried Kiwi | Nuts and Dry Fruits 500Gm (Jar pack) View Details
|
₹329
|
|
|
PrettyNutty Healthy Nutmix 500g, Dried Almonds, Black Raisins, Cashewnuts, Cranberries, Black Dates & Many More. (Pack of Jar) View Details
|
₹324
|
|
|
YUM YUM Dry fruits combo 150g Each Pack of 5 Badam, Kaju, Pista, Kishmish & Akhrot 750g - Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios, Raisins, Walnuts View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Nutty Gritties Combo Sports Mix Mom Superfood Trail Mix - Mixed Dry Fruits Seeds, 400grams (2 x 200g each), Healthy Snack for Kids and Adults | Resealable Pouch View Details
|
₹689
|
|
|
Happilo Premium Dry Fruits Combo Pack of 4 | California Almonds, Green Raisins, Whole Cashews, Roasted Pistachios | Total 850 g | Healthy Dry Fruits Snacks | Kaju, Kismis, Pista & Badam Combo View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
GreenFinity Healthy & Tasty Jumbo Pumpkin, Jumbo Sunflower - 250g, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds - 300g Jar | Seeds for Eating | Immunity Booster Diet | Protein and Rich in Fibre View Details
|
₹426
|
|
|
Nature Prime Raw Seeds for Eating Combo Pack - 1kg (Pumpkin Seeds, Flax Seeds, Watermelon Seeds, Sunflower Seeds - 250gm Each, Pack of 4) Jar Pack (250g*4) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
LILA DRY FRUITS 4 Superseed Combo (Chia, Pumpkin, Sunflower & Flax) 250gms each (1kg total) Jar Pack |Immunity combo for Weight Loss | Mix Seeds for Eating | Diet Snacks | Superfood View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Go Vegan Raw Seeds Combo for Eating - 1kg (Pumpkin, Chia, Sunflower and Flax Seeds - 250gm Each, Pack of 4) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
GreenFinity Raw Pumpkin, Sunflower Seeds for Eating Protein and Fibre Rich Food For Immunity Booster Diet Food Pack of 2-250g (JAR Pack) View Details
|
₹294
|
|
|
Go Vegan Mix Seeds For Eating 250gm | 5 in 1 Super Seeds Mix of Sunflower, Pumpkin, Flax, Watermelon & Chia Seeds (jar pack) View Details
|
₹189
|
|
|
Tata Sampann High Protein Makhana (Foxnut) 100 g, Phool Makhana for Prasadam, Healthy Snacking, Fasting View Details
|
₹319
|
|
|
SFT Fox Nuts | Phool Makhana | 500 G View Details
|
₹933
|
|
|
Shree Murli Jumbo Handpicked Lotus Seeds/Fox Nuts Big Size Phool Makhana(Pop/Gorgon Nut Puffed Kernels) (250 Grams) View Details
|
₹478
|
|
|
Ashoka Dry Fruits Lotus Seed Pop/Gorgon Nut Puffed Kernels (Phool Makhana) Fox Nut Organic, 1Kg View Details
|
₹1,219
|
|
|
MarwarBites Phool Makhana Handpicked Lotus Seeds/Fox Nuts Small Size | No added Preservatives & No artificial Flavours | Lotus Seeds for Eating | High Protein & Rich in Fiber | Fit for Fasting (900gm) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Miltop Fox Nuts | Phool Makhana | Lotus Seed 200g | Export Quality | Handpicked | Tasty and Healthy Snacks | Big Size View Details
|
₹375
|
|
|
Nature Vit Buckwheat Seeds, 2 kg | Kuttu Giri | Hulled, Gluten Free Buckwheat Millet | High in Plant Protein & Fibre | Grind To Make Flour View Details
|
₹550
|
|
|
Nutty Yogi Farali Atta (Vrat Ka Atta) - 400gm | 100% Fasting Flour | Gluten Free | High Dietary Fiber for Easy Digestion View Details
|
₹192
|
|
|
Sattvic Foods Buckwheat Groats (Kuttu Giri) (250 g) | Hulled, Dehydrated & Ozonated | Gluten-Free Buckwheat Whole Grain | Use Instead of Rice, in Salads, Granola Bars or Grind into Buckwheat Flour View Details
|
₹150
|
|
|
SundarLaxmI Buckwheat Seeds - 2kg | Gluten Free Buckwheat Groats | Kuttu Giri View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Shiva Organic BLACK WHEAT FLOUR (1.5 KG) for eating and cooking | kale gehu ka atta | Rich in Dietary Fibres View Details
|
₹280
|
|
|
Supreme Organic Kuttu Giri Hulled Buckwheat 1kg Gluten Free View Details
|
₹333
|
|
|
Urban Platter Pink Himalayan Rock Salt Powder Jar, 1.5 kg View Details
|
₹375
|
|
|
Sri Sri TATTVA shuddhta ka naam Rock Salt - Sendha Namak For A Healthy Life - 1Kg (Pack Of 6) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Zama Himalayan Pink Salt 1.5 Kg Pack of 2 | Dark Pink Salt | Sendha Namak | Nutrients and Minerals Rich | Chef special Gourmet Grade from Himalayas | All purpose cooking | No Additives, Unrefined View Details
|
₹630
|
|
|
Malowal® Himalayan Pure sendha namak Pink Rock Salt Chunks 930 GM View Details
|
₹217
|
|
|
VED TATVA Organic Himalayan Pink Rock Salt Powder/Sendha/Sindhav Namak - 1kg (Pack of 2), Unrefined & Natural, Used for Cooking, Baking, Sprinkling, Fermenting, Marinating View Details
|
₹198
|
|
|
VED TATVA Himalayan Pink Rock Salt Crystals Whole/ Granules / Sendha / Sindhav Namak with Adjustable Ceramic Crusher Grinder & Refillable Glass Bottle – 200 Gms / Used for Cooking, Baking, Sprinkling, Fermenting, Marinating View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
SACHASABU Sabudana Tapioca Sago View Details
|
₹131
|
|
|
Radha Govind Organic Sabudana | Sago | Tapioca 1000 Gram View Details
|
₹325
|
|
View More Products