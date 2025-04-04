Power your Chaitra Navaratri 2025 fast with superfoods: Ghee, makhana, nuts and more at up to 60% off

This Chaitra Navratri 2025, fuel your fasting days with powerhouse superfoods that keep you energised!. From the best cow ghee for sattvik cooking to crunchy makhana, protein-rich dry fruits, and nutrient-packed kuttu atta, these essentials will keep you feeling light yet full. They can help you prepare Vrat-friendly meals while ensuring you never feel low on energy. Plus, Amazon India is offering discounts of up to 60%, making it a perfect time to stock up on Navratri's special superfoods. Don’t let fasting feel like a challenge—add these nutrient-dense superfoods to your diet and make your vrat both healthy and delicious. Hurry up, these offers won’t last long! Grab your essentials today and enjoy a nourishing and fulfilling Navratri without breaking the bank! Chaitra Navratri 2025: Indulge in these superfoods and enjoy healthy fasting meals.(Adobe Stock)

Ghee: The perfect superfood for Chaitra Navratri

Pure desi ghee enhances the taste of vrat-friendly meals while keeping digestion smooth and energy levels high. Drizzle it over kuttu rotis or use it for frying to add richness to your fasting diet. Stock up now at up to 40% off and make your Navratri meals more delicious.

Top options for you:

Best dry fruits: Your daily dose of energy

Fasting doesn’t mean compromising on nutrition. Nuts like almonds, cashews, and walnuts keep you full and provide essential vitamins and minerals. A handful may fuel the body for the day, making them perfect for snacking or adding to vrat dishes. Grab your Chaitra Navratri dry fruits now at discounted prices before the deal ends.

A few suggestions for you:

Seeds: The secret to sattvik strength

Loaded with fibere, protein, and good fats, the best seeds for health like chia, pumpkin, and flaxseeds boost nutrition in every meal. Sprinkle them over fruit bowls or blend them into smoothies for sustained energy. Their health benefits are endless, so shop now to get fasting-friendly seeds at up to 40% off.

Check out our top picks:

Makhana: The ultimate vrat snack

Crispy, crunchy, and packed with nutrients, makhana (fox nuts) is the perfect Chaitra Navratri snack. Low in calories yet high in protein and fibere, it keeps cravings at bay. without guilt. You can roast them with ghee or mix them into kheer to enjoy a delicious fasting meal. Get it now at unbeatable prices.

Top options for you:

ALSO READ: Best dry fruits for health: 8 top choices for your snack time

Kuttu atta: The fasting flour essential

Kuttu (buckwheat) atta is a staple for delicious and nutritious vrat-friendly meals. Crispy puris and soft rotis made with this gluten-free and the best flour for fasting are rich in fibere, which can keep you full longer. Make your fasting diet wholesome and tasty—shop kuttu atta now at a discount before stocks run out.

Here are a few options for you:

Sendha namak: The sacred salt for Chaitra Navratri

Sendha namak or rock salt, is sattvik and mineral-rich and enhances the flavors of vrat dishes. Added to sabudana khichdi or fruit chaats, it brings out the best in fast meals. Get up to 40% off on this Chaitra Navratri superfood and make your meals more delicious.

A few options for you:

ALSO READ: Best A2 cow ghee: 10 top choices for rich flavour and health benefits

Sabudana: The energy-packed fasting staple

Sabudana (sago) is a Chaitra Navratri must-have. From khichdi to creamy kheer, it provides the perfect balance of carbs and energy to sustain fasts. Light on digestion yet filling, sabudana is a go-to ingredient for vrat-friendly meals. Grab your pack now at a festive discount and enjoy a satisfying fasting experience.

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions Why is ghee important during Navratri fasting? Ghee helps with digestion, provides sustained energy, and enhances the taste of vrat-friendly meals like kuttu roti and sabudana khichdi, making fasting healthier and tastier.

How do dry fruits help during fasting? Dry fruits like such as almonds and cashews provide essential nutrients, keep you full for longer, and boost energy, which makes them a perfect snack for Navratri fasting.

What makes makhana a great fasting snack? Makhana is low in calories, rich in protein and fiber, and keeps cravings at bay. It is perfect for guilt-free snacking during Navratri fasting.

Why use sendha namak instead of regular salt? Sendha namak is unprocessed, sattvik, and rich in minerals, making it ideal for fasting. It enhances flavours while keeping vrat meals light and digestible.

How is sabudana beneficial for fasting? Sabudana provides quick energy, improves digestion, and keeps you full. It is a staple for vrat-friendly dishes like sabudana khichdi and kheer, ensuring sustained energy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.