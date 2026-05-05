Are you dehydrated? Doctor shares 5 signs people often miss: From sunken eyes to headaches

Dehydration is very common during the summer season, but it is important to take notes of the fact that feeling thirsty is not the only indicator that your body is low on its hydration levels and requires water. In fact, thirst is just one of the earliest signs that your hydration levels may already be dipping, but not the only one. So drinking water when you are thirsty may mean you are already mildly dehydrated, which is why it is important to stay consistently hydrated throughout the day rather than waiting for your body to signal it.



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Let's evaluate what other signs may demonstrate dehydration so you can act quickly and hydrate yourself on time before you get afflicted by heat-related ailments like heat exhaustion.

We asked Dr Nilesh G More, consultant- internal medicine at P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mahim, to weigh in and disclose which signs one should closely monitor.

What happens to your body if you do not hydrate on time? Dehydration occurs when your body lacks sufficient water, and it mostly happens due to profuse sweating during the summer. But first, let's try to understand what will happen in your body if dehydration continues.

Dr More elaraboed, “Dehydration can be mild to moderate in the early stages and reversible with oral or intravenous rehydration. However, if warning signs are ignored, it may rapidly progress to severe dehydration with resultant risk of renal shutdown, altered sensorium, delirium, and can become quickly life-threatening, warranting emergency hospitalisation.” Dehydration in hot weather is extremely dangerous! The extent of the impact can be life-threatening as well. If you ignore the early signs of dehydration, it can easily escalate and create major complications.

The hack is to spot the signs of dehydration on time and replenish your lost fluids.