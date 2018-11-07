Kareena Kapoor welcomes Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, her friends and a saree. See pics from party

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to always be stylish, no matter what she wears. The Bollywood star was spotted in a saree as she partied with her girl friends on the eve of Diwali on Tuesday.

Fashion designer and Kareena’s close friend Masaba Gupta shared the actor’s pictures on Instagram, calling Kareena her ‘silent muse’ and praising her for opting for a a light chanderi saree when everyone else around her was wearing ‘shimmer and shine’ to Diwali parties.

“I’ve always taken great pride in my sarees. They’re meant to be easygoing yet opulent. Comfortable yet luxe. And I am so happy Kareena chose to wear this chanderi printed number amidst the shimmer & shine this Diwali,” she captioned the photo. Kareena is seen in a white saree with large black polka dots and a golden border. She completed the look with a big black bindi and large earrings.

Also spotted at the party with her was her husband Saif Ali Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor and her friend Amrita Arora. Saif was seen in a red silk kurta while Karisma was seen in a suit and Amrita wore a white top with a pink lehenga.

Kareena and Saif were also spotted with their son Taimur earlier in the day. The family was out for a meal when they were clicked by the paparazzi. The couple also attented the 40th anniversary celebrations of Prithvi theatre on Monday evening.

Kareena will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News and with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others in Takht. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor.

