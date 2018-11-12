Thugs of Hindostan box office day 4: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film takes a nosedive, earns Rs 16 crore

After smashing several records on the day of its release, Thugs of Hindostan has started on a downhill journey ever since the critics gave the film a thumbs down. The film, which opened with a record breaking collection of Rs 50.75 crore, registered a remarkable fall during the weekend. It collected Rs 16.75 crore on its first Sunday, taking its four-day total to Rs 117.50 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. It had collected around Rs 28 crore on Friday and Rs 22.75 crore on Saturday.

While it broke several box office records on the opening day, the three-day collections of the film stand lower than Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film boasts of a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame. While the makers call it a visual spectacle, the film fell drastically at the box office amid negative reviews.

Thugs of Hindostan became the first ever Bollywood film to make half a century on its opening day. A lot of the credit for such a response goes to the film’s advance tickets’ sale and the hike in the ticket rates against the regular practice. The film took advantage of the Diwali holiday weekend and recorded the third highest advance booking at around Rs 27.50 crore on its first day.

The film also happens to be the highest opener for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif who have delivered several superhits in their careers. The film left behind the earlier biggest Diwali release – Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, by a huge margin at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:33 IST