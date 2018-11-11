Thugs of Hindostan box office day 3: Aamir Khan, Amitabh film’s downward spiral continues, makes estimated Rs 100 cr

The writing is on the wall. After a record-breaking performance on day 1, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s big-budget film from the Yash Raj Films camp, Thugs of Hindostan, is in freefall. The decline, which was so marked on day 2, continued on day 3.

According to a report in Box Office India, on day 3 the film made an estimated Rs 22.5 to 23 crore, seeing a further decline of 15-20% at the ticket windows, while the overall three-day collection now stood at an estimated Rs 100 crore nett plus.

Day 3 and day 4 were expected to be crucial if the film had any chances of reviving its fortunes.

Thugs of Hindostan broke a number of records on day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had sounded the warning bugle on Saturday, when he wrote on Twitter that “Thugs of Hindostan has to show a positive upturn on Day 3 [today], else its sustainability from Day 5 [Mon] onwards will be extremely doubtful...” adding that clearly the makers and the film hadn’t lived up to the expectations.

He wrote: “#ThugsOfHindostan has to show a positive upturn on Day 3 [today], else its sustainability from Day 5 [Mon] onwards will be extremely doubtful... One thing is crystal clear: #TOH has NOT met the monumental expectations... The BO numbers are doing the talking now.”

Thugs of Hindostan began with a bang: the film reportedly registered the highest single-day numbers for a Bollywood movie with collections of Rs 52.25 crore (all languages), with the Hindi version alone collecting Rs 50.75 core, as per Taran. But day 2 saw a massive fall with the film managing to pick up only Rs 28.25 crore.

However, the film has broken several records as well. According to Yash Raj Films, the film has shattered seven box office records. These include the following--the highest all-time opening, the first film to cross Rs 50 crore in one day, the biggest single-day collection ever, the biggest Diwali opener of all time, biggest opening day for Aamir and Amitabh, the biggest ever opening for a non sequel and YRF’s highest ever opening.

The film was heavily panned by critics and mocked on Twitter. Hindustan Times’ review called it “so dull and unoriginal that it can only inspire the shrugs of Hindustan”.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 11:05 IST