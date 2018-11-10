Thugs of Hindostan box office day 2: Aamir Khan, Amitabh film sees a huge dip, earns estimated Rs 78 cr

Thugs of Hindostan, the big budget multi-starrer from the Yash Raj Films stable, saw a big drop in box office numbers on day 2. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is reportedly staring at a massive 45% drop since its record-breaking opening day across India.

According to a report in Boxoffice India, Thugs of Hindostan box office collection saw a decline on day 2 and has earned an estimated Rs 28 crore (nett). The total two-day collection now stands at an approximate Rs 78 crore (nett), which is good but is a fall nonetheless.

The report adds how the Thugs of Hindostan has taken a beating all over India--in many places, it has come down by 50% while in UP, Gujarat and Bihar, the drop is around 30%. However, it also says that it could be a post-Diwali phenomenon.

Thugs of Hindostan reportedly recorded the highest single-day sales for a Hindi movie with collections of around Rs 52.25 crore (all languages), with the Hindi version alone collecting Rs 50.75 core, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#ThugsOfHindostan

Thu biz...

Hindi: ₹ 50.75 cr.

Tamil + Telugu: ₹ 1.50 cr

Total: ₹ 52.25 cr [5000 screens]

India biz.

Highest Day 1 for a #Diwali release

Highest Day 1 for YRF film

Highest Day 1 for a Hindi film — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Day 1 / Opening Day biz...

1 #ThugsOfHindostan ₹ 52.25 cr

[Hindi + Tamil + Telugu]

2. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr

3. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

4. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr

5. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

Hindi movies. Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018

However, the film has made several records. According to Yash Raj Films, the film has shattered seven box office records: 1. The highest all-time opening, 2. The first film to cross Rs 50 crore, 3. The biggest single-day collection ever, 4. The biggest Diwali opener of all time, 5. Biggest opening day for Aamir and Amitabh, 6. The biggest ever opening for a non sequel and 7. YRF’s highest ever opening.

The film was severely criticized by critics with a bulk of them calling it boring and forgettable. Hindustan Times review called it “so dull and unoriginal that it can only inspire the shrugs of Hindustan”.

Katrina Kaif in a song sequence from Thugs of Hindostan.

A pain point before the film’s release was the hike in its ticket price. According to reports, ticket prices were expected to begin from around Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 in the premium multiplexes, whereas, the single screen theatres were to see the average price go up to Rs 200.

When asked, Aamir had reportedly said that while he understood producer’s dilemma, he wanted Thugs of Hindostan to be watched by people belonging to every economic strata of the society. “I can understand. It is an expensive film. Personally, I am always for tickets to be cheaper. I think we should have theatres that are economical and people should go and watch the film in theatre,” he said.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 11:18 IST