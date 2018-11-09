Thugs of Hindostan broke these 6 box office records on the first day of its release

Thugs of Hindostan -- love it or hate it but you can’t ignore it. Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif’s movie has managed to break major box office records despite receiving negative reviews from critics.

The film opened at around Rs 50.75 crore, smashing several records at the box office, as reported by the makers of the film and Boxofficeindia.com. The makers call it a visual spectacle loaded with high-octane action scenes set on high seas. Let’s take a look at the records set by the film at the box office.

1 .The film recorded the highest ever opening for a Bollywood film at around Rs 50.75 crore.

2. Thugs of Hindostan is the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office right on the opening day.

3. The film has also recorded the biggest single day collection of a Bollywood film at around Rs 52.25 crore including the Tamil and Telugu versions.

4. The film has become the biggest Diwali opener of all time. The earlier record holder was Salman Khan’s 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which had collected around Rs 39.32 crore on the day of its release. The advance bookings of the film have a major role in achieving such a feat.

5. Thugs of Hindostan also happens to be the highest opening film for the star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Aamir’s last biggest opening was Rs 29.78 crore by Dangal whereas Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai had opened at around Rs 34.10 crore, as reported by Taran Adarsh.

6. Since the film has recorded the highest opening ever in Bollywood, the film is obviously the production house YRF’s highest opening film.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 15:36 IST