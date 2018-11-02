Twitter isn’t impressed by Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan’s similarities to Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean

A week ahead of the release of Thugs of Hindostan, the film’s production designer strongly denied using Pirates of the Caribbean for reference, going so far as to say that he hadn’t even seen Johnny Depp’s multi-billion-dollar grossing movies.

Speaking to Times Now, Sumit Basu said, “It never came to our mind. Our life was much simpler, we know the period, we know the ships. We are talking about Andalusia, we know those ships and people know there are replicas of those ships floating in the water. So... I never take reference from films.”

In 2017, Aamir himself had distanced the film from Pirates. “There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is Pirates of Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character,” he said at a chat show.

But the internet doesn’t quite agree. Ever since the first trailer of the film dropped, comparisons have been made to the similarities between Aamir Khan’s character and Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Not just that, fans have also pointed out that a lot of the film’s action looks similar to the Pirates movies, with some characters even being thought of as Indian versions of Pirates characters.

Here are some reactions online:

Thugs of Hindostan looks like Tashan met Pirates of the Caribbean — Priyal (@priyal) September 24, 2018

Ok. I see the following

1. A taller Blackbeard

2. A mute Angelica

3. A desi Jack Sparrow

So, we basically have POTC4.#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer https://t.co/a5ebIbtm2P — N (@mazhai_magal) September 27, 2018

1st pic :- copied from potc

2nd pic :- copied from bahubali 2

3rd pic copied from potc (fight scene of potc)

4th pic :- garibo ka jack sparrow#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/aNuqdeFSWs — Harry ZERO (@sharmahariom066) September 27, 2018

So after 16 years we got indian version of #piratesofCaribbean and wo bhi with bhojpuri #JackSparrow #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer — Shanu Sharma (@shanu19888) September 27, 2018

BGM ~ Copied

Logo ~ Copied

First look of AB's Copied

Ab Kisi ne argue ki to Joote maaro usko#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/ivgelKrFle — Sir. Jong HBD Piyush🥂🍻 (@Bas1Kingg) September 18, 2018

The same theme! Jack being loyal to none ends up being saviour of all! AB looks Barbossa, Kat is Kiera and that Dangal wali may have replaced Will Turner. ! Others are fine but how can one even dare to get compared with Johnny as Jack Sparrow.. comparison with him is your loss! — THE SALMAN KHAN (@ppritam009) September 27, 2018

"Pirates of the Caribbean" is just "thugs of hindostan" that went abroad for higher studies. — Upasana Mishra (@theflyingnemo) September 27, 2018

Captain jack sparrow after watching thugs of hindustan trailer. #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/Hp0ZZivERk — Krishnkant Nokwal (@Abstract_Kk) September 27, 2018

The ships in #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer look like they were lifted from a Playstation video game. Don't tell me they paid the VFX guy more than they paid their Writer-Director. pic.twitter.com/ISSGuxIiWh — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan has been scheduled for release on November 8, just in time for the Diwali holiday weekend. The film is expected to be a major box office success, with pre-sales opening a week ahead of release, including IMAX shows. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Disney is looking to reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean series without Depp, whose career and personal life is going through a tumultuous phase.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 10:11 IST