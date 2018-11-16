Abhishek Bachchan thanks wife Aishwarya Rai for ‘greatest gift’ Aaradhya, calls her a Wonder Woman. See post

Actor Abhishek Bachchan know how to make his wife and daughter happy in a single post. After sharing a sweet illustration of his daughter on her birthday, Abhishek shared another post, dedicated to his wife on Instagram.

He shared a picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya dressed in while outfit. “My beauties. A child’s birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever.... Our daughter! And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya,” he wrote as the photo caption.

In an earlier post shared on Friday, Abhishek called Aaradhya the “pride and joy” of the entire family and also wished that she remains the “ever smiling” girl that she is. “Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart,” the 42-year-old wrote.

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya—who tied the knot in April, 2007—welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. Apart from Abhishek, his father Amitabh Bachchan also wrote special words for his granddaughter on the blog.

Along with two adorable pictures of Aaradhya, the Thugs of Hindostan star wrote, “.. on the eve of the little ones presence in this world .. love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true .. Aaradhya Bachchan .. the blessings of a daughter in the house. . live long .. live happy .. live with pride ..”

Not just on her birthdays, the Bachchan-clan, from time-to-time, shares heartwarming pictures of Aaradhya on their respective social media handles. The little one is also often seen travelling with Aishwarya on various events in and outside the country.

