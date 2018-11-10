Shah Rukh Khan says son AbRam is a ‘happy prince’, all thanks to mama Gauri

On Friday, pictures of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest child, AbRam Khan leaving for Alibaug beach house were all over the internet. The overall feel of the pictures and the white and blue colour-cordinated mother and son appearance were noticed by all, but it was AbRam and swagger that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. What’s more, the text on his shirt was sure-shot winner. It read: Mama is my queen.

Small wonder, it has elicited a reaction from his dad, Shah Rukh. Sharing a collage of his son from the spot, he wrote: “For all the sons of the world...If your Mama is your Queen then there is no stopping you from being The Happy Prince. (and an iPad loaded with games helps too).”

In the said pictures, Gauri with her friends Zoya Akhtar, Kaajal Anand and businesswoman Tanya Godrej (elder daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej) and actor-model Rhea Pillai can be seen on their way to Alibaug.

AbRam seems to be the only child, who is in the company of the women. Thanks to Shah Rukh, now we know that in his hand is an ‘iPad loaded with games’.

Gauri and Shah Rukh are among the most powerful film couples. They recently hosted a grand Diwali bash, which was attended by some of the most fancied names in the industry. While Shah Rukh prepares for the release of his next film, Zero, where he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Gauri has been carving a niche for herself as an interior designer. He recently did up the interiors of actor Sidharth Malhotra’s house.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:21 IST