Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam wave to fans from Mannat, actor says he no longer owns his birthday. See pics

As the fans were waiting with a bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan to launch the trailer of his film Zero, the actor emerged out of his residence Mannat for the compulsory meet-and-greet. Like every year, the actor waved to his fans along with son AbRam from his residence.

He also tweeted that he no longer “owns” his birthday. “I believe ownership makes one very small. I believe I am the luckiest man that I no longer own my Birthday also...it belongs to all these beautiful ppl who love me and my family so much. Thank you God,” the actor wrote.

I believe ownership makes one very small. I believe I am the luckiest man that I no longer own my Birthday also...it belongs to all these beautiful ppl who love me and my family so much. Thank you God. pic.twitter.com/YP1d7TGJ3a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan kisses AbRam as he greets his fans. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam wave to the fans at Mannat. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose at Mannat. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan waves to his fans at Mannat. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans at Mannat. (Viral Bhayani)

Dressed in a red and white checked shirt and blue denims, Shah Rukh looked happy as he held AbRam in his arms and planted a kiss on his cheek. Following the footsteps of his father, the little one also waved to the hundreds of fans waiting outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy. The actor turns 53 today and is set to launch the trailer in a grand event at IMAX, Wadala.

A special mela-like set up has been erected at the mall with food and game stalls for the guests. Since Shah Rukh Khan’s character Bauaa hails from Meerut in the film, a replica of the city including the Ghanta Ghar has been created for the event.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf called Bauaa in Zero. The film also stars actors Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the former plays a glamourous star in the film, the latter will be seen in the role of a wheelchair bound girl. Director Aanand L Rai had wished SRK on his birthday by sharing a new poster of the film. Dressed in striped shorts and vest, SRK can be seen wearing a garland of currency notes on the new poster.

The film is slated to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas on December 21.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 16:36 IST