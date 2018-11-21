Shah Rukh Khan introduces Zero’s Bauua in a fun new video. Watch it here

Shah Rukh Khan’s next major film Zero is still a month away from release but the film’s promotions have started in real earnest. From sharing pictures, teaser and trailer on social media to SRK’s recent interactions with Twitter handle Bauua, the team is gradually building up for the film’s big release in December.

Bauua Singh in a still from Zero.

In a bid to keep the ball rolling, on Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared a video clip with many moods of Bauua, the character he plays in the film. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote: “Bauua Singh ki ye jhalak zara sambhal kar dekhna, kahin dekhte dekhte pyaar na ho jaaye.. (Be mindful of Bauua Singh’s charms, you might just fall in love.)”

In the clip, we see Shah Rukh in his romantic avatar, charming everyone around him.

Zero tells the story of a dwarf, played by Shah Rukh, who goes from Meerut to NASA, in a typical rags-to-riches story. In the course of his journey, he falls for two beautiful women—Anushka Sharma, who plays a brilliant scientist suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif, who plays a superstar in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero releases on December 21.

However, before the film’s release, it has run into trouble with some Sikh groups, objecting to a scene from the film where Shah Rukh can allegedly be seen wearing a Kirpan, a Sikh holy symbol. On November 30, the Bombay high court will hear the petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s makers for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Sikh community. The petitioner, Amritpal Singh Khalsa, sought removal of scenes where SRK has been shown wearing a ‘Kirpan’ - a part of Sikh faith — stating that the “display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous.”

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 12:38 IST