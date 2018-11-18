Aanand L Rai shares unseen Zero pics with Shah Rukh, Katrina, Anushka

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has shared an emotional post dedicated to the lead actors of his upcoming film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, expressing his gratitude towards them for making beautiful memories during the movie's journey.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he uploaded unseen pictures of him with the actors, writing, “Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero. @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21Dec.”

Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero. @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21Dec pic.twitter.com/8ui5JwtQJ2 — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 17, 2018

While SRK, Anushka and Katrina have shared screen space earlier in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, this is the trio's first collaboration with Rai.

Earlier this month, Katrina also took to her official Instagram page and shared a heartfelt post for the director.

In the film, SRK plays the role of Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man on the lookout for a bride, while Anushka Sharma portrays the role of a scientist who has cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif plays an alcoholic superstar, Babita Kumar.

The trailer and posters of the film have already created immense buzz on social media since their release. Produced by Gauri Khan, Zero is all set to hit the big screens on December 21, this year.

