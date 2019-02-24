Alia Bhatt invites you into her swanky new vanity van, designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her film Gully Boy. While co-actor Ranveer Singh is being praised for his performance as a rapper, Alia too, is being applauded for playing his hot-headed girlfriend in the film. The actor has now shifted focus to her next film, Brahmastra, in which she will appear opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia had recently got her vanity van designed by interior designer Gauri Khan. The actor has shared a new picture of the van on her Instagram handle with the caption, “When work feels like home #Brahmastra.” With several paintings and a film roll imprint on the walls, a full size mirror outlined with lights along with an aluminium plated entrance, the van is definitely one of the best ones owned by the top Bollywood A-listers.

Alia shared a glimpse of her newly-designed vanity van on Instagram.

Alia had shared the first glimpse of her van a few weeks ago on Instagram. She had captioned one of the pictures, “A glimpse of my new moving home.. @gaurikhan.” The actor had posed candidly while showing around her van and had captioned a picture, “When one has to direct ones shot cause one isn’t blessed with long legs.”

In Gully Boy, Alia is seen as a medical student named Safeena, who aspires to become a surgeon but is constantly pressured by her family to tie the knot. The Zoya Akhtar film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, helped along by good reviews and positive word of mouth.

The Raazi actor recently wrapped up the shoot of the Karan Johar production Kalank. It is her fourth film with her Student of the Year co-actor Varun Dhawan and also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

She is also busy working on her first film with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Titled Brahmastra, the film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to hit the theatres in December this year.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 19:06 IST