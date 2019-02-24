Alia Bhatt makes emotional speech at friend’s wedding. Watch here

A video of actor Alia Bhatt making an emotional speech at her friend’s recent Delhi wedding has been shared online. Alia was in the capital to attend the wedding of childhood friend Devika Advani.

The video, shared on an Instagram fan page, shows Alia taking to the stage to share an emotional anecdote from her childhood. She says, “When I was younger, Bobby and I would play this game called actress-actress. And we made this pact that every time she was at her house she would be the actress and every time I would be at my house I would be the actress. But only that pact was never followed, because she always made sure that I was the boy.”

Alia, who was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding, continued, “We would always be acting out these romantic scenes.”

She added, “I have nothing to say but ‘I love you’. I’m so happy that you’ve found such an amazing, amazing guy, because to be honest you’re the weirdest human being I’ve ever met in my life, and he lets you be weird.” Alia ended her speech by thanking her friend’s in-laws for welcoming her into their family.

Several pictures of the wedding celebrations had been shared online by Alia and other guests over the past few days. Videos from the sangeet party and pictures of a teary Alia were also shared online.

Also read: Alia Bhatt fights back tears at the wedding of her best friend. See her new pic here

In an Instagram post of the bride and the bridegroom, Alia had written, “There’s no better feeling than watching your best friend marry the man of her dreams AND her best friends dreams This wedding was all things beautiful.. Can’t belive my baby girl is married I love you guys..” Alia had also posted a ‘then and now’ picture with Devika from the time they were little girls. She captioned the pics: “Mere aaj aur kal.”

Alia was most recently seen in the critical and commercial hit Gully Boy. The film has made over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. She will next be seen opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:06 IST