Alia Bhatt fights back tears at the wedding of her best friend. See her new pic here

For the last couple of days, actor Alia Bhatt has taken time off from her busy schedule to attend the wedding of one of her best friends, Devika Advani. Pictures and videos from the haldi and sangeet ceremonies have flooded the internet and fans have loved them. The actor, on her part, has been playing the bridesmaid’s part to the hilt. For the pre-wedding functions, she chose to wear a soft pastel-coloured lehenga choli while for the wedding she sported a bright navy blue sharara, drapped as a sari and matched with a pink choker and maang tika. Needless to say, the Gully Boy actor looked stunning.

These are some new pictures from the wedding Alia attended.

Now, new pictures from the wedding are out and in one of them Alia is trying hard to hold back her tears. It is perhaps from the ‘bidaai’ ceremony, but we are not sure. She can be seen in a navy blue dress, talked about earlier.

It may be recalled that on Friday pictures and videos of her applying haldi on the bride and bridegroom were online. So also was a video where Alia, along with her other friends, danced at the function.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra’s sis-in-law Daniella Jonas on rumours of tiff with actor: So over people trying to make problems

Alia also shared a picture of the bride and bridegroom on Instagram and wrote: “There’s no better feeling than watching your best friend marry the man of her dreams AND her best friends dreams This wedding was all things beautiful.. Can’t belive my baby girl is married I love you guys..”

Alia had also posted a ‘then and now’ picture with Devika from the time they were little girls. She captioned the pics: “Mere aaj aur kal.”

Alia shared this picture as Instagram stories.

The wedding was held at Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

Alia’s another close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is often spotted with the actor on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai, too posted pictures from the various ceremonies.

Meanwhile, Alia’s last film Gully Boy has been going great guns at the box office and has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Alia, along with the other actors in the film such as Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has come up for much praise for her work in it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 11:12 IST