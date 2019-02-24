Gully Boy Ranveer Singh performs Meri Gully Mein at a Delhi wedding. See pics, video

Actor Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his film Gully Boy, which has already entered the Rs 100 crore club after one week of release. The actor showed off his rap skills in the film, and even sang a few rap numbers such as Doori, Apna Time Aayega and Asli Hip Hop.

Ranveer went on to display his rapping skills at several promotional events, weddings and parties ahead of the movie’s release.

While the film is in its second week now, Ranveer continues to be in his Gully Boy mode and was spotted performing Meri Gully Mein at a wedding in Delhi on Saturday. Wearing a navy blue sherwani, the actor changed to a kurta-pyjama as he performed with all his energy.

Makeup artist Elton Fernandez shared a few pictures on his Instagram and their goofy poses indicate that they had a blast. He captioned the pictures, “I’m not usually shy around moviestars, but this is one incredible actor whose performances constantly awe and inspire. So happy to meet @ranveersingh tonite in Delhi... I’m shy and blushing.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has already collected over Rs 104 crore at the domestic box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the collections of the film on Twitter.

Ranveer has now begun work on his next film titled ’83, based on Team India’s first cricket World Cup win, in 1983. He will be seen as cricketer Kapil Dev and is currently working on his bowling and batting skills.

