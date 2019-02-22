Have you watched the Train song from Gully Boy yet?

A week after the release of Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the makers have released the Train song from the film. The song is a part of the end credits and is all about happiness. The music video shows how life moves ahead for Murad (Ranveer), who wins the rap contest along with a prize money of Rs 10 lakh. It also gives a glimpse of his girlfriend Safeena (Alia), who is now accompanied by her mother on her way to college.

Sung by Raghu Dixit and Karsh Kale, the song gives a sense of celebration and victory amid peppy beats and happy music. The song is a mixture of several beautiful moments from the film, from Murad and Safeena’s joint study sessions in a vacant train to their flying kisses at the railway station.

It shares a glimpse of Ranveer’s bonding with the other prominent characters in the film. He is seen practising rapping with Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi and his other friends who were a part of his journey. It also shows his other friend Moeen, who taught him how to steal cars during his struggling days.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film had opened at Rs 19.40 crore amid positive reviews and positive word of mouth. Besides praising Ranveer’s rapping skills in the film, other actors such as Alia, Siddhant, Vijay Varma and Amruta Prakash have also been appreciated for their performances in the film.

Ranveer has himself sung a few rap numbers in the film such as Meri Gully Mein, Doori and Apna Time Aayega to name a few.

