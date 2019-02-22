Gully Boy box office day 8: Film enters Rs 100 cr club, Ranveer Singh achieves hat-trick

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt has earned Rs 100 crore at the box office on the eighth day of its release, becoming the actor’s third consecutive film to achieve this milestone after Simmba and Padmaavat. The Zoya Akhtar film had opened at Rs 19.40 crore but slowed down during the weekend. It collected around Rs 5 crore on its second Thursday to enter , as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#GullyBoy dips on Day 7... Metros strong, mass circuits weak... Will touch ₹ 100 cr on Day 8... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.20 cr. India biz.”

The film had recorded its highest single day collections of Rs 21 crore on Sunday. However, it showed a decline during the weekdays, dipping from Monday’s Rs 8 crore collections to Rs 5 crore on Thursday.

#GullyBoy dips on Day 7... Metros strong, mass circuits weak... Will touch ₹ 💯 cr on Day 8... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

Gully Boy became Ranveer’s second highest opener after after Simmba that opened at Rs 20 crore. It also became Alia’s highest opening film; her last Raazi was her biggest blockbuster before that.

The film’s success has now encouraged many to try their hands at rapping. Actor Vijay Varma who plays Moeen in the film shared his own rap song on his Instagram handle. Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter also shared a video of his own version.

The film has been drawing praise from across the globe. It received loud cheers at the Berlin International Film Festival and also got a thumbs up from Hollywood actor Will Smith. The Bollywood celebrities have also liked the film and called it a masterpiece.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had written about the film on his Instagram handle, “When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times!”

Praising Zoa, he had written, “@zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade... “

He also applauded Ranveer and Alia’s performance in the post, saying, “@ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character....he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own!”

He added, “@siddhantchaturvedimakes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya......you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!”

