‘Train time pe aayega?’ Twitter’s hilarious response as Indian Railways serve Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aayega with a twist

Ranveer Singh’s rap from Gully Boy, Apna Time Aaega, seems to have inspired people and the government alike. Railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video inspired by the song that tells people to buy tickets, Ranveer Singh style.

The song titled ‘Tera Time Aayega’ warns people about travelling without tickets. In sync with the tune of the original, the new video warns people against travelling without a valid ticket. It also highlights the ‘shaana’ (Marathi for clever) ticket collectors. Originally shared by Western Railway, it was later tweeted by Goyal too.

Ranveer plays a street rapper in the film directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apna Time Aayega is one of the songs from the movie that has become extremely popular. Written by rapper Divine & Ankur Tewari, the song has been sung by Ranveer.

A special message for some of our fellow passengers who travel in local trains without a ticket. Western Railway requests you to travel with an appropriate ticket, as travelling without a ticket is not only a punishable offence but is also a social crime. #TeraTimeAayega pic.twitter.com/Za1gBF6Kzu — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 15, 2019

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

While some Twitter users lauded the video, some of them pointed out that trains, too, must be on time. Check out the reactions here:

Hope this becomes "Tu bina ticket aaya hai toh fine bharke jaayega"



Kyunki pakda jaane ke baad kya hota hai hum sabko pata hai. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 19, 2019

Train Time Pe Aayega? — Rizzzzzz (@ShaikhNabi1) February 18, 2019

Window seat pe baithne ka time aata hai tab tak mera stop aajata hai 😭😭 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 18, 2019

Train time se jayega , beech main to nahi ruk jayega — Rahul (@dildar12) February 18, 2019

Starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Gully Boy is about street rappers and their struggle. It is said to be loosely based on Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Watch the song here:

Gully Boy hit theatres on February 14 and has impressed audiences and critics alike. Both Ranveer and Alia have received wide acclaim for their performances. The film has already minted Rs 81.1 crore in five days at Indian ticket windows.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:25 IST