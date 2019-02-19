 ‘Train time pe aayega?’ Twitter’s hilarious response as Indian Railways serve Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aayega with a twist
‘Train time pe aayega?’ Twitter’s hilarious response as Indian Railways serve Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aayega with a twist

As railway minister Piyush Goyal shared a version of Apna Time Aayega, Ranveer Singh’s hit rap from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Twitter users had some smart quips of their own.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2019 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy anthem, Apna Time Aayega, has inspired a version wherein Indian Railways is warning people not to travel without tickets.

Ranveer Singh’s rap from Gully Boy, Apna Time Aaega, seems to have inspired people and the government alike. Railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video inspired by the song that tells people to buy tickets, Ranveer Singh style.

The song titled ‘Tera Time Aayega’ warns people about travelling without tickets. In sync with the tune of the original, the new video warns people against travelling without a valid ticket. It also highlights the ‘shaana’ (Marathi for clever) ticket collectors. Originally shared by Western Railway, it was later tweeted by Goyal too.

Ranveer plays a street rapper in the film directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apna Time Aayega is one of the songs from the movie that has become extremely popular. Written by rapper Divine & Ankur Tewari, the song has been sung by Ranveer.

While some Twitter users lauded the video, some of them pointed out that trains, too, must be on time. Check out the reactions here:

Starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Gully Boy is about street rappers and their struggle. It is said to be loosely based on Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Watch the song here:

Gully Boy hit theatres on February 14 and has impressed audiences and critics alike. Both Ranveer and Alia have received wide acclaim for their performances. The film has already minted Rs 81.1 crore in five days at Indian ticket windows.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:25 IST

