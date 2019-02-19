Post Gully Boy’s success, Ranveer Singh is having a gala time at friend’s wedding in Udaipur. Watch videos

Ranveer Singh is on a roll; having delivered two back-to-back successes and in roles that are so different, Ranveer has shown his spectrum as an actor. His fashion sense and boundless energy have always been in news. The actor was recently in Udaipur for the wedding of his close friend and videos from the ceremonies are now online.

One video shows him dancing to one of his hit songs from Gully Boy enthusiastically onstage. At one point, they pick up their friend and continue with their revelry. In another video, he can be seen dancing with a group of girls to his hit song from Simmba, the remixed version of Aankh Marey.

Ranveer’s latest film, Gully Boy, is going strong at the box office. The film got a big opening and after the first weekend, has already made Rs 75 crores at the domestic ticket windows. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to say that by Monday, the film would cross the lifetime earnings of director Zoya Akhtar’s last film, Dil Dhadakne Do. Taran wrote: “#GullyBoy benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3 Rs 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon] Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [Rs 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [Rs 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz.”

#GullyBoy benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon]

Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [₹ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [₹ 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

The film’s lead stars and other support cast have been praised for their work including Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma. Among those to praise Ranveer for his hip hop skills was Hollywood actor Will Smith.

He shared a video on his Instagram that shows him reacting to the film along with a few glimpses of the song Apna Time Aayega. He wrote: “Yo Ranveer! Congrats man. I am loving what you doing. Gully Boy”. He continued, “I have seen old school hip hop, seen hip hop all over the world. I am loving it. Go get it.”

People are also calling it director Zoya Akhtar’s best work ever.

