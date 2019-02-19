Karan Johar reviews Gully Boy, calls Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s film a masterpiece of modern times

Filmmaker Karan Johar has watched his peer Zoya Akhtar’s latest film and he can’t stop raving about it. Karan took to Instagram to share a long post on Gully Boy, calling it a masterpiece and an assured cult classic.

Karan shared the film’s poster on Instagram and captioned it with his review of the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. He praised the two actors for their performances and also the entire ensemble cast of the film.

“When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times!

“@zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade...

“@ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character....he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own!



“@siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie!



“And finally my dearest Zoya......you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!,” Karan wrote in his post.

Ranveer and Alia in a still from Gully Boy.

Also read: Not just Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, these 5 actors made Gully Boy extraordinary

Gully Boy has struck the right chords owing to its powerful dialogues and the raw acting prowess of the lead pair. The film has minted almost Rs.80 crore at the box office so far. It release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Gully Boy opened to great reviews from both film critics and audiences. It first premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. Many of the international publications gave the film a good review. Even Hollywood actor Will Smith became a fan of Ranveer and shared a video on his Instagram account, praising Ranveer’s rapping skills.

The film is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. It revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular.

Ranveer and Alia will soon work with Karan in his upcoming directorial Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 12:36 IST