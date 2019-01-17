Zoya Akhtar’s web series Made in Heaven to air on March 8, first look revealed

Director Zoya Akhtar, who is awaiting the release of Gully Boy, shared the first look of a web series on her Instagram account on Thursday. Titled Made in Heaven, the series is co-created by Reena Kagti and will be released on Amazon Prime.

Zoya shared the first look and captioned it, “Marriages are made in Heaven. *Conditions apply.” The poster itself features actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi as female leads while Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Arjun Mathur will play the male leads in the series.

The series will be produced by Riteish Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava, the series will revolve around two wedding planners Tara and Karan, who are based in Delhi. The series will take audiences through one grand wedding season, and the many lies and secrets that are outed.

A statement from the makers said, “As tradition jostles with modern aspirations against a backdrop of the Big Fat Indian Wedding, many secrets and many lies are revealed.” The show will air on March 8.

Meanwhile, director Zoya’s film Gully Boy is all set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival early in February followed by a release on February 14. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and Kalki Koechlin plays a pivotal role. The film is about the journey of a rapper from the wrong side of the town and how he achieves fame and name in the game.

