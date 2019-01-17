Farhan Akhtar’s gorgeous birthday party with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar featured Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Actor Farhan Akhtar had a birthday party that is any film lover’s dream come true. The actor, who turned a year older on January 9, celebrated the evening with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, under the open skies, watching a film that celebrates love. Shibani shared some of the photos from the celebration on Instagram.

Also read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor can’t stop smiling as they head out of Karan Johar’s party. See pics

Farhan and his friends watched Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-starrer A Star is Born, with popcorn apparently in abundant supply. Cooper’s directorial debut, the film is a favourite this award season.

The pictures show a temporary sitting arrangement made with several mattresses laid around along with quilts and cushions. Shibani also shared a picture along with the birthday boy. While Farhan can be seen in casuals, Shibani looks all decked up in a short polka-dotted dress and boots.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares childhood pic as she makes important Chhapaak announcement

Farhan and Shibani confessed their love for each other on Instagram with romantic emojis. She had wished him on his birthday with their sun-kissed selfie and had captioned it, ”Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps. love you loads @faroutakhtar.”

On the work front, Farhan is looking forward to the release of his film The Fakir of Venice that stars him and Annu Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:42 IST