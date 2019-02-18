Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma shares what makes Ranveer Singh special, calls Zoya Akhtar the Dhoni of filmmaking

Gully Boy is riding the wave of good publicity on the back of its strong script, well defined characters and solid performances. If Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are getting a lot of appreciation for their turns in the film, actor Vijay Varma as Ranveer’s go-to friend Moeen in Gully Boy has got people’s attention too.

The actor is seen in the role of a drug peddler and a car thief, who will do anything he has to survive in the big, bad world. In an exclusive interview with HT, the actor spoke about how Zoya is the Dhoni of filmmaking and what is the most special quality of Ranveer. Excerpts:

Do you know how to break into a locked car now?

Not really (laughs).

You play a drug peddler named Moeen, who also shares his car-lifting skills with Ranveer’s character Murad.

I feel he is a very enterprising guy who knows how to earn money. He is trying various methods to survive as he belongs to a place where survival is the key. He will take all measures to survive and have the life he wants. He has his own understanding of how things work in his ecosystem, the way he supports the kids in his own way.

Vijay Varma (right) in a still from Gully Boy.

The film also talks about your and Ranveer’s friendship. Were you good friends off the sets as well?

We bonded during the workshop where we met for the first time. We broke the ice while playing with the kids, listening to music, talking about pets. He was instrumental in moulding Moeen’s character directly by giving me some key suggestions about how we could make this character work. There was a lot of give and take between us.

Ranveer’s commitment to the scene is so strong that I had to up my game. He is an amazing co-actor.

What were the suggestions given by Ranveer?

He told me how Moeen is the king in his own world as he is the one who has the money and weed. He rules the little area where he belongs to. He explained how Moeen can crack a joke but no can play a prank with him. Zoya hasn’t treated these characters like typical Bollywood friends. They have their own stories.

Have you picked any trait from his working style?

Ranveer has a very big quality. We were doing a scene where he pushes me. So we were taking a shot from the far end and then a close up and then some more shots again and again. So I just asked, do I resume the scene from half way? He said let’s restart from the beginning. I said, why to waste energy on doing all from the start. He told me, “what will you do with this energy, will you take it home? Use this energy for the shot.” He made sure that I do the entire scene. He knows how it will help the film.

How different it is to work with Zoya Akhtar?

She is very charming, attentive and also very democratic. She takes in a lot of suggestions and let others give their inputs to make her script better. She is not a control freak. She likes to see what we are doing and then if she likes it, she suggests what we can keep and delete. Instead of making the performance, she is just shaping it.

She is very cool and never loses temper. I have never seen her frown or feel agitated. She is like the Dhoni of filmmaking.

Gully Boy has received a wonderful response. How is life post the film’s release?

I am still soaking in the excitement. I am enjoying all the attention I am receiving right now. It’s a very nice feeling. All from friends, family members to old schoolmates are calling continuously to congratulate me. My phone has become a hot tower right now.

