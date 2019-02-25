Have you seen these pics of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur?

Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally settled down after a lavish Italian wedding last year. The couple was recently spotted in Mumbai on their visit to a saloon. While Ranveer was seen making an early exit, Deepika took her time and was spotted leaving the place later. The two were also twinning in black and white casuals. Ranveer is currently training for his next film titled ’83 based on India’s iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup at Lord’s. Deepika has also begun work on her debut production Chhapaak where she will be seen playing an acid attack survivor.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted during her usual gym sessions. She too was dressed in a white tee and black jeggings. She is currently shooting for her film Good News with Akshay Kumar. Her two-year-old son Taimur was also spotted outside his residence post his daily outings.

Several Bollywood celebrities flew to Switzerland to attend Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding party. Aishwarya Rai, dressed in a sky blue kurta-salwar was spotted with husband Abhishek Bachchan, at the airport.

The team of Sonchiriya including Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer chapter 3 to promote the film. While Bhumi looked stunning in a golden dressed topped with a matching shrug, show judge Shilpa Shetty was spotted heading towards the sets in an orange costume. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey, and is set to release this Friday.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 18:45 IST