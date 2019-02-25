Gully Boy Ranveer Singh visits theatre with Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alia Bhatt gets a FOMO attack

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has received a wonderful response at the box office with collections of over Rs 111 crore and the filmmaker can’t be any happier. Zoya, along with actors Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi, visited a theatre in Mumbai to witness the mood of the audience.

The team of four were almost mobbed by a swarming crowd of moviegoers who couldn’t stop praising them. Ranveer, being the perfect gentleman, was seen protecting Zoya from the mob by escorting her with her arms around her.

True to his usual energetic self, Ranveer even performed for the audience with Siddhant joining him in the impromptu act.

Ranveer Singh performs at a movie theatre.

Gully Boy team visits a theatre in Mumbai.

Vijay Verma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh with Zoya Akhtar.

🎥 #2 Ranveer Singh with Zoya Akhtar clicked today at PVR phoenix for audience reaction on #GullyBoy .

😍❤️



Bae protecting Zo through the crowd 😘 pic.twitter.com/Gfspcpa7nW — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 24, 2019

Zoya later shared a picture on her Instagram handle from their visit with the caption, “Murad, Moeen, MC Sher and Me #theatervisit #surpriseparty #gullyboy #gullypack #boyzindahood @ranveersingh @itsvijayvarma@siddhantchaturvedi #tigerbaby#wemissalia @aliaabhatt.”

Alia Bhatt -- who plays Ranveer’s girlfriend named Safeena in the film -- could not accompany the Gully Team on their theatre visit. The actor has resumed work on her next film Brahmastra, starring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. However, Alia was quick to register her disappointment and commented, “FOMO” on the post.

Not just Alia, many other celebrities and fans also shared their response to the picture. Richa Chadha commented, “The best ever! Bhot hard.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor leave for Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland

A user wrote, “Your brother @faroutakhtar did it in 2001 with Dil Chata Hai and now, Gully Boy will also be known as one of the cult classics of Bollywood. Greatest admirer of your work. Absolutely killed it with Gully Boy.” Another user commented, “What a fantastic film. Truly touched the soul. Congratulations on an absolute winner.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:11 IST