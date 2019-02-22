Gully Boy singer Jasleen Royal says Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt are ‘super chill’

Jasleen Royal, who made her Bollywood debut with Preet in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat and soon crooned for Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi and Katrina Kaif’s Baar Baar Dekho has now sung Jahan Tu Chala for Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Jasleen reveals how Ranveer and Alia are “super chill”, her first meeting with the Padmaavat star and much more.

Talking about working on the latest hit, Gully Boy, she said, “It was amazing. I am really glad to be a part of such a path-breaking film and it’s such a fresh album. It has its own sound and every song is unique. I worked on the track with my lyricist Aditya Sharma and then played it for Zoya. Ankur, who is the music supervisor on the film, and Zoya had some inputs and we achieved what we have as team work.”

She then talked about her first meeting with Ranveer. “I have worked with Alia before, but this was the first time I got to work with Ranveer. They both are super chill. I remember when I was called for my scene on the sets of Gully Boy and I was not wearing my spectacles. I heard Ranveer calling out my name from the first floor of the building just to say ‘hi’ and I was waving everywhere because I couldn’t spot him. Later, I told him about the incident and we had a good laugh about it.”

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, Jasleen said, “My first Bollywood project, as a singer, was Khoobsurat followed by Baar Baar Dekho, which was my first as a composer. I don’t know how difficult it has been, because I don’t know how it would be like if it didn’t happen this way. I had my own challenges but the journey has been fruitful.” Before entering Bollywood, she had three singles to her credit- Panchhi ho javan, Mai ni and Din shagna da. She also appeared in the first season of reality TV talent hunt show, India’s Got Talent, where she got the tag of a one-woman band as she plays different musical instruments while singing.

Asked how she has avoided “dumbing herself down” for Bollywood, as she once claimed in an interview, Jasleen said, “This is tricky. I meant that I have not done anything yet that I do not believe in. I have been really grateful for the kind of people that I have got to work with. Starting with Zoya Akhtar to Nitya Mehra, Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra , Rhea and Sonam Kapoor . They all have given me enough freedom and support to be able to do something interesting.”

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 17:32 IST