Watch a dance-off between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in this old video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are arguably the most fancied couple of Bollywood. However, the couple also shares cordial relationship with Deepika’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, it may be noted that Deepika and Ranbir did Tamasha even after they had broken off. What’s more is that the couple shares a warm friendship with Ranbir’s current girlfriend Alia Bhatt too. Looks like it is one happy Bollywood group.

Now, an old video has surfaced where Deepika and Ranbir do a dance face-off at the behest of Karan Johar. More so, on an earlier episode of Koffee With Karan where Ranbir and Ranveer had been invited, there had been a similar dance off and Ranveer had lost. So Deepika was expected to salvage Ranveer’s lost glory by accepting the challenge.

In the hilarious video, the two stars are seen dancing to songs like Badtamiz Dil, Malhari, Ghoomar and Dil Chahta Hai.

Meanwhile, on their respective work fronts, both Deepika and Ranbir are busy. Deepika, who took it easy last year after the release of her film Padmaavat as she was busy planning her Italian wedding, will soon get busy with the shooting of her next film, Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial, which is also being produced by Deepika, is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Delhi’s Laxmi Agarwal.

Ranbir too is rather busy shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. He, however, had been maintaining a low profile and is often seen flying off to New York, where his father Rishi Kapoor is getting treated for an undisclosed illness.

Karan, meanwhile, has been busy with the new season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan 6, which saw many new combinations and stars grace the famous couch. He will soon begin shooting for his ambitious new film, Takht which boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 13:45 IST