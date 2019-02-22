Kangana Ranaut trolled for riding mechanical horse during Manikarnika, sister Rangoli takes on haters

Kangana Ranaut has every reason to celebrate as her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has done wonders at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore and that is no mean achievement.

However, Kangana and controversies seem to go hand-in-hand. On Friday, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of Kangana riding a mechanical horse for one of the many battle scenes in the film, surfaced online. Twitter immediately burst into laughter, mercilessly trolling and tagging Kangana.

Some joked that even Tom Cruise couldn’t have done a stunt like this while another said she was inspired by Majnu Bhai (from Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome), attaching a picture of the hilarious painting from the film.

Yet another joked, reciting children’s nursery rhyme ‘Chal Mere Ghode Tik Tik Tik’ while another wrote: “My whole life was lie.”

Kangana’s sister Rangoli was far from amused and hit back saying this was a mechanical horse and that this was how close-up scenes in Hollywood too are shot. She wrote: “How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika ... only for the close ups ....dumb people get excited to see technology... Dumbos !!!”

How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika 😂... only for the close ups ....dumb people get excited to see technology... Dumbos !!! 😆 https://t.co/ECDDGvZZlr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2019

There were a few others who came out to defend the Bollywood actor too. One user put up a picture of Kangana, tactfully riding a horse.

However, this was not the only fight the lady was willing to take up on behalf of her actor-director sister. Mini Mathur, former VJ and wife of director Kabir Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her views on Gully Boy. She wrote: “I never knew I could get goosebumps on the soles of my feet.. Gullyboy has made 2019 worthwhile already for me. #bhothhard #Gullyboy @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 #ZoyaAkhtar @ankurtewari.”

I never knew I could get goosebumps on the soles of my feet.. Gullyboy has made 2019 worthwhile already for me. #bhothhard #Gullyboy @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 #ZoyaAkhtar @ankurtewari — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) February 19, 2019

A Twitter user commented on the said tweet, asking her why she had chosen to ignore Manikarnika, to which Mini replied, rather sarcastically, that she wasn’t a national critic and doesn’t have to watch every film. Rangoli wasn’t amused at all.

She shot back: “Its nt evry film @minimathur its d legnd f LaxmiBai, one f d bst period films evr made she’s no ordnry succes stry she’s d vry embodimnt of Bharat Mata if u faild 2 aprciat anodr womns effrts 2 bring dis gigantic conciousnes alive on big screen den dnt b coky bout it its nt funny. (sic)”

Its nt evry film @minimathur its d legnd f LaxmiBai, one f d bst period films evr made she’s no ordnry succes stry she’s d vry embodimnt of Bharat Mata if u faild 2 aprciat anodr womns effrts 2 bring dis gigantic conciousnes alive on big screen den dnt b coky bout it its nt funny https://t.co/PDNePVF5MI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2019

Manikarnika was a period drama based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, who fought against the British India forces during the revolt of 1857 and died in action.

