Post Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut spends some quality time with nephew Prithvi Raj. See pic

Kangana Ranaut is enjoying some much needed rest after the release of her new film. She has remained busy with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi for over a year and now that the film has released and made more than Rs 150 crores worldwide, she has every reason to smile.

The actor has been spending time with her family lately and her sister Rangoli took to Twitter to share a new picture of Kangana and her nephew Prithvi Raj. In it, the Queen actor can be seen playing with her nephew. Rangoli informed that Kangana will soon be gone for a long shoot schedule.

Sharing the picture, Rangoli wrote: “Maasi and kiddie chilling before maasi leaves for long outdoor #masikiddiediaries #lifelinesinoneframe.”

Maasi and kiddie chilling before maasi leaves for long outdoor #masikiddiediaries ♥️🥰😘😍 #lifelinesinoneframe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vfvvqtyfC0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Manikarnika has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. On February 18, Rangoli shared the budget and film’s box office collections. As on Monday, the film, made on a budget of Rs 101 crore (film’s budget = Rs 79 crore + print and marketing = Rs 22 crore) and it had collected Rs 152 crore in worldwide collections.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut attacks Krish as Manikarnika enters Rs 100 cr club, says these people would have disowned film if it was bad

Kangana is delighted at the success of Manikarnika. Speaking about her overall experience, Kangana had, in an interview to Mid Day, said that they were surprised to face competition from an unexpected quarter; Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri.

“None of us expected the competition we got from Uri. It was another patriotic film that shared the same theme - fighting back for the nation. It was in its third week, but it still put up quite a tough fight.”

After the film released, she had been angry with members of the film industry for not supporting her film. She had said that while she attended the screenings of films like Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi but neither Alia Bhatt nor Aamir Khan returned the favour.

On being asked about Kangana’s comments, Alia had replied that she would personally call Kangana and sort out the issue. However, Kangana called Alia and asked her ‘grow a spine’. In reaction, Alia had shot back saying that she had said nothing to deserve such a harsh treatment.

Post Manikarnika, Kangana will get busy with films like Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya and another film with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:27 IST