Fresh pictures have emerged from the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta and they showcase the romantic settings of Switzerland. In the new pictures and videos doing the rounds, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar are seen enjoying the snow-covered region as they attend the festivities.

The host of Bollywood A-listers have flown in to Switzerland’s Saint Moritz to attend the functions. These include Ranbir, Alia, Karan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Disha Patani, Ayan Mukerji, Manish Malhotra and Rajkumar Hirani among others . A carnival-like setting (that of a winter wonderland) has also been created for the occasion where the bride and groom arrived on a chariot.

The wedding will be held on March 9 in Mumbai. It will be followed by a grand reception. Check out the pictures and videos here:

Shloka Mehta was dressed in a pastel lehenga at the sangeet ceremony held Tuesday night.

Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvvraj Singh were also spotted.

Reports have claimed that Maroon 5 will perform for the Ambanis at the sangeet in India. “Since Shloka and Akash are both fans of Maroon 5, the family thought it fitting to have them perform for the couple at the sangeet that will be held on March 8. While Akash’s favourite track is Sugar in which the band is seen gatecrashing weddings, Shloka loves Move Like Jagger,” a Mid Day report quoted a source as saying. Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, PJ Morton, Mickey Madden and James Valentine are part of the band. Earlier, Beyonce performed at the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani, Akash’s sister.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 09:00 IST