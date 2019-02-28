Have you seen these latest pics of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars?

Thursday was great for Bollywood fans as several actors and filmmakers were spotted out and about in Mumbai. While some returned from their vacations, others were spotted on their errand runs.

Actor Ranveer Singh was seen in an all-black outfit in Juhu as he carried a bag on his shoulders and waved to the paparazzi. He was supposed to be in Delhi for an event today but it was cancelled due to the tense situation between Indian and Pakistan. He was spotted entering the Mumbai airport earlier but left soon afterwards when the plans were cancelled.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was seen with his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. Shahid was seen in athleisure wear while Mira was seen in a blue top.

Several stars were spotted at the airport as well. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai after attending her brother’s roka in Delhi. She will shoot the last leg of her film The Sky Is Pink in the city. Priyanka was seen in an all denim outfit. Also spotted at the airport was her Fashion co-star, Kangana Ranaut. She was seen in her favourite, Indian traditional wear, a beige kurta-pyjama.

Actor Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sagarika Ghatge and others were also seen at the airport as they returned from Switzerland after attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s son, Akash Ambani.

Katrina Kaif was also seen at a clinic in Versova. She appeared to have hurt her big toe.

Check out more pics of Bollywood celebs here:

Katrina Kaif with a friend at a clinic. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aamir Khan spotted at a spa. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora spotted in the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taimur Ali Khan spotted riding a horse. ( Varinder Chawla )

Fatima Sana Shaikh and rapper Naezy. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aditi Rao Hydari and Saiyammi Kher spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh spotted in Juhu. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty spotted at Bastian. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Rampal spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Television actor Jennifer Winget seen at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Priyanka Chopra seen at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kangana Ranaut at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 19:08 IST