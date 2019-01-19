Shahid Kapoor recalls the first moment when he met wife Mira: I thought she is so young but I like her

Actor Shahid Kapoor says he and his wife Mira have a different approach when it comes to parenting. He says she tells him to calm down a bit when it comes to their two children, while he feels she is “too casual”.

Shahid opened up about his married life, parenting, his film career and more in an interview to Filmfare. On being asked if being protective about his children was a ripple effect of his parent’s separation, Shahid said: “My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents.

Read more: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput honour the year that made them complete

“If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance,” he added. Accepting that he is a “cradle snatcher”, he remembers the time when he first met wife Mira. “It was a lovely evening and light was falling on her face. She just turned towards me and smiled and said something. I was like she is so young but I like her, I thought if something is wrong with me,” he said.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They have a daughter named Misha and son named Zain.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 16:25 IST