Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput soak up the winter sun in Delhi. See pictures

Mira Rajput is back in her home town and has brought her husband along this time. Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira were spotted soaking up the winter sun in Delhi. They shared pictures from their sunny afternoon on Instagram.

Mira shared her solo selfie on her Instagram stories while Shahid was more considerate and let her in his frame. Shahid is seen in his beardless Kabir Singh look. There is a lush green patch of grass behind them, a regular scene on Mira’s Instagram stories whenever she goes home.

Mira recently shared pictures from her wedding to wish her father on his birthday. The whole family then celebrated his birthday with songs and a dance party. Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem and his half-brother Ishaan Khatter were spotted dancing at the party. Mira’s father danced with her mother and then with Mira herself in another video.

Mira and Shahid married in 2015 and have daughter Misha and son Zain together. Mira recently shared the first picture of her son recently on Instagram. Captioned, “Hello World,” the picture had Zain wearing a maroon kurta.

Shahid had earlier said about Mira, “Relationships are about experiences that you share together; that’s how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship.”

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 18:23 IST