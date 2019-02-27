Ranveer Singh asks Kareena Kapoor how to be better husband to Deepika Padukone. Here’s what she recommended

A lot of fans are already calling actor Ranveer Singh the ideal husband that any woman can ask for but he still thinks there is room for improvement. Maybe that’s why he has asked for actor Kareena Kapoor’s help.

Ranveer made an appearance on Kareena’s new radio show, Ishq 104.8 FM’s What Women Want. On her show, the actor talks about women and all things that matters to them in life. Ranveer asked Kareena for tips on how to be the ‘top, top husband’ to his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Kareena thought he was fishing for compliments as everyone already knows how much he dotes on his wife.

Ranveer: Hi Kareena, I just got married, so please share tips on how to be a top husband.



Kareena: Ranveer the whole of India knows how loving you are towards Deepika. You don't need any tips at all. The amount of love you give to Deepika is the sweetest thing we get to watch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/38owBJmqvX — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) February 27, 2019

“Wow! Ranveer now you are just fishing. The whole country knows that how loving you are towards Deepika. You don’t need any tips at all. The amount of love that you shower on Deepika is the sweetest thing that I think everybody gets to watch. But I’ll give you one tip, it’s actually magical. You know, give each other some space. Then all else will fall into place,” she said.

Ranveer also said that he looks forward to finally working with Kareena. The two will be seen together in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film will be a period drama, set in the court of Aurangzeb. Ranveer plays Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal plays the Mughal ruler. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier on her show, Kareena’s husband Saif also asked her who he can get her to pay attention to him. “It’s really very cheeky of you Saifu to be asking this on national radio but either ways I shall answer it. I think a husband should just be there for a wife. Baby means a lot of extra responsibilities and by sharing them, wife will automatically get happy. As for attention, plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic. And if the wife says that she wants to spend time with the baby then don’t feel bad. It doesn’t mean she loves you any less. It just means for some time, her perspective has changed. Anyway, hoping for a nice romantic date from you soon, Saifu,” she had said.

Kareena is currently shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

