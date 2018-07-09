Read what Sunil Dutt wrote to Paresh Rawal hours before his death

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal,. who essayed the role of Sunil Dutt in the recent film Sanju based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has revealed what prompted him to accept the role in the movie. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay in the movie.

Paresh shared a letter that Sunil had written just hours before his death!It’s written on a letter head with Sunil Dutt’s stamp who was also a parliamentarian. The letter reads, “Dear Paresh Ji! As your birthday falls on 30th May, let me wish you all the happiness, prosperity and good luck in life, May God shower his choicest blessings on you and your family.”

“On May 25, 2005, I was shooting for a movie and I called up home to say that I will be late today. And during the shooting, we got to know that Dutt Sahab (Sunil Dutt) has passed away, so I called up my wife and said I will come a bit late because Dutt Sahab has passed away and I am going to his house. She then told me that there is a letter for you from him (Sunil Dutt). I asked her what the letter was and she said it is for wishing you a happy birthday. I told her that my birthday is on May 30, which is five days away but she said the letter is for you and she even read it to me. I was so surprised. Why would Dutt Sahab send me a birthday letter five days before my birthday? And we have never exchanged any holiday greetings in the past – be it Diwali or Christmas – so why would he write to me?,” Paresh told Indian Express in an interview.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju opened to mixed reviews but the audience have loved Ranbir’s performance and the unending footfalls at the theatres are simply not slowing down. The film has already earned Rs 265 crore in tren days of the release.

The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Jim Sarbh among others; it released on June 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more