Akshay Kumar hangs off a helicopter on Sooryavanshi sets, warns fans against trying the stunt. See pic

Rohit Shetty films are known for their gravity-defying stunts, and that is exactly what Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is doing. The actor has shared an image that shows him “casually hanging off a helicopter.” Shooting for Sooryavanshi, this is the first time that Akshay, also known as Khiladi Kumar, is working with Rohit. The film also features Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the picture, Akshay wrote, “Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision.”He is currently filming Sooryavanshi in Bangkok, Thailand.

Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😎



P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Sandhya Mridul and Rajpal Yadav respond to reports of being offered the show

Earlier, Akshay was spotted on the streets of Bangkok riding a bike. “I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food,” he recently said.

Action. Stunts. Chase... Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of #Bangkok for #Sooryavanshi... Akshay collaborates with director Rohit Shetty for the first time. pic.twitter.com/2h1O6eZbwl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

The 51-year-old actor worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok and also learned the martial art Muay Thai before he came to Bollywood.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth movie in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.While Ajay Devgn headlined both Singham movies, Rohit roped in Ranveer Singh for Simbaa. He has been saying that he also wants to make a film about a female cop.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, Sooryavanshi is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:31 IST