Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Sandhya Mridul and Rajpal Yadav respond to reports of being offered the show

The buzz around popular TV show Bigg Boss begins around July but rumours start doing the rounds by June. Reports of potential contestants offered to participate in Bigg Boss 13 have already begun appearing. Some names include actors Sandhya Mridul, Rashami Desai, Zarine Khan and Rajpal Yadav among others. The four actors have now reacted to them, clarifying that they are not part of the show that is anchored by Salman Khan.

Earlier reports had claimed that TV actor Rashami (of Uttaran fame) was approached for the show but a DNA report later stated that she was never offered the show. Reacting to the reports, Zareen tweeted, “I’m amused to read news articles about me which I’m not aware of myself The news about me being in #BiggBoss13 is completely FALSE.” Sandhya posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where a PR representative had approached her for the show and she said they should ‘never’ consider taking her in the show.

I’m amused to read news articles about me which I’m not aware of myself 😂

The news about me being in #BiggBoss13 is completely FALSE. — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) June 3, 2019

Comedian Rajpal Yadav, however, did acknowledge that he was offered the show but he cannot participate. “Like every year, this year too I have been offered the show, but due to prior film commitments I won’t be able to do the show. I love watching the show and the format is also quite entertaining. But I am not doing this season. My best wishes to the people who will be a part of it,” he told ETimes. Other celebs rumoured to be part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss include TV actors Karan Patel, Dayanand Shetty, Karan Vohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande.

Asked if he has been approached for Bigg Boss 13, Bharat actor Sunil Grover told Zoom TV, “I wouldn’t like to be a part of Bigg Boss. I don’t know, never say never but ya...I don’t know. I can’t be caged. I like to act, I like playing characters, I like to be a part of stories rather than fighting over food or petty things and winning the game. Oh, I can’t.” The tentative date for the show’s premiere is September 29. Bigg Boss 13 will go on till January 12, 2020.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 15:23 IST